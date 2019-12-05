By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Chicken Legs 1Kg

Tesco British Chicken Legs 1Kg
£ 2.20
£2.20/kg
One typical leg
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 781kJ / 188kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A chicken legs.
  • TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping board and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical leg (194g)
Energy781kJ / 188kcal1516kJ / 364kcal
Fat12.8g24.8g
Saturates3.6g7.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.1g35.1g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Pack contains approx. 4 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Great Legs At A Great Price.

5 stars

I've bought these 4 times from Tesco and they've been great every time (especially for the price), The family love them, Plenty of meat on them, Good stuff.

value for money

5 stars

I roast it . Make my own sage and Onion stuffing.. Quick and easy. Delightful.

Bought on offer, so very good value

4 stars

The chicken meat itself is great. I removed the skin and cooked it for my cat, then used the legs in a Chicken Tonight-type casserole, made with Tesco Spanish Cooking Sauce and vegetables. What put me off somewhat is that I inadvertently swallowed one of the small bones!

Excellent on the BBQ.

5 stars

I think these chicken legs are excellent value. Have been buying for years, never had a bad one yet. We mostly put them on the BBQ, cook them medium high heat for 45 mins or so and they are succulent and really tasty. Will be buying these for many years to come, I hope. Now they are on offer I am stocking up my freezer for next spring.

Awful

1 stars

Bought the chicken last Friday the date on the meat was 14th of may, it's been stored in the fridge with the correct temperature Oh the 12th I decided to cook the chicken unfortunately bottom of the chicken has turned green and it smelt really bad Same thing happen with a whole chicken previously

Chicken Legs The Way You Like Them.

5 stars

I have had these British CHICKEN Legs before. Their is plenty of MEAT on them. They make a great meal. I like to take the Skin OFF. I put some Onions and Mushrooms With THEM. Then i have a choice of Sauces. Some Boiled Potatoes Or Chips. Sit down to a Really Nice Meal.

Shocking

1 stars

No , it was bad 2 days before used by date. When I opened the packet the odor was atrocious. And the chicken was greyish in color. I was quite shocked and overtaken by the smell and it made me wonder about other the quality of other fresh products I regularly buy.

