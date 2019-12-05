Tesco British Chicken Legs 1Kg

Great Legs At A Great Price.
I've bought these 4 times from Tesco and they've been great every time (especially for the price), The family love them, Plenty of meat on them, Good stuff.
value for money
I roast it . Make my own sage and Onion stuffing.. Quick and easy. Delightful.
Bought on offer, so very good value
The chicken meat itself is great. I removed the skin and cooked it for my cat, then used the legs in a Chicken Tonight-type casserole, made with Tesco Spanish Cooking Sauce and vegetables. What put me off somewhat is that I inadvertently swallowed one of the small bones!
Excellent on the BBQ.
I think these chicken legs are excellent value. Have been buying for years, never had a bad one yet. We mostly put them on the BBQ, cook them medium high heat for 45 mins or so and they are succulent and really tasty. Will be buying these for many years to come, I hope. Now they are on offer I am stocking up my freezer for next spring.
Awful
Bought the chicken last Friday the date on the meat was 14th of may, it's been stored in the fridge with the correct temperature Oh the 12th I decided to cook the chicken unfortunately bottom of the chicken has turned green and it smelt really bad Same thing happen with a whole chicken previously
Chicken Legs The Way You Like Them.
I have had these British CHICKEN Legs before. Their is plenty of MEAT on them. They make a great meal. I like to take the Skin OFF. I put some Onions and Mushrooms With THEM. Then i have a choice of Sauces. Some Boiled Potatoes Or Chips. Sit down to a Really Nice Meal.
Shocking
No , it was bad 2 days before used by date. When I opened the packet the odor was atrocious. And the chicken was greyish in color. I was quite shocked and overtaken by the smell and it made me wonder about other the quality of other fresh products I regularly buy.