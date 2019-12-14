By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Chicken Thighs 1Kg

3.5(15)Write a review
Tesco British Chicken Thighs 1Kg
£ 2.10
£2.10/kg
One typical chicken thigh (133g)
  • Energy1269kJ 306kcal
    15%
  • Fat23.5g
    34%
  • Saturates8.4g
    42%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 954kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skin-on chicken thighs.
  • TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Easy to prepare, succulent chicken thighs are a favourite for family feasts. Marinate and roast your chicken thighs in your favourite flavorsome sauces, or create deliciously simple one pot dinners, stews and casseroles for wholesome warming meals. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find our delicious chicken recipes. Expertly selected for freshness and quality. From trusted farms. Our chickens are reared by selected farmers in spacious barns with daylight and bales to encourage natural behaviours and ensure their wellbeing. Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture.
  • TESCO WELFARE APPROVED Fed on a wholegrain diet for a succulent texture
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.
  • Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken thigh (133g)
Energy954kJ / 230kcal1269kJ / 306kcal
Fat17.7g23.5g
Saturates6.3g8.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.6g23.4g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent quality.

5 stars

Excellent quality and brilliant value! I was very impressed with these chicken tighs which had very little fat or excess skin, they are a good size and did not shrink when cooked.

Terrible!

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Shrink to half their size and every piece was black inside.

Off!

2 stars

Good quality, however went off way before the use by date so wasted half the packet!

Excellent value,delicious!

5 stars

Excellent value,delicious!

Absolutely Delicious *********

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, the chicken very moist fell of the bone this pack made 6 very tasty meals. Lemon Chicken x2. Chinese Chicken x 2, the remainder was used for pack ups chicken and cream cheese petit pain with a variety of veg nibbles. Highly recommended the best chicken I have tasted in ages, more importantly excellent value. Other alternatives lack taste and very bland. Well done Tesco please do not change your supplier! Excellent........... if I could give you 6 stars I would.

NO STOCK

5 stars

Great but NEVER IN STOCK in Trowbridge!

Outright awful.

1 stars

Terrible chicken very poor quality,cooked these in Actifry could not believe the water that came out of them.would never buy again. Dave.

Mt cats even refused to eat them.

1 stars

The chicken was roasted and served for sunday dinner and the thighs on first glance looked beautiful. However upon attempting to eat them the cooked meat was practically non existant. Slimy oily fat and not much meat at all. Ive never in all my years come across chicken thighs that were more spongy fat than good meat. My cats even refused to eat them. Needless to say cornflakes were a good substitute for these thights and i cant even imagine how these birds were kept for there to be so little meat on their little bones. Never again.

Paltry, not up to usual standard

1 stars

I buy this product regularly because I find it extremely good value. However my last order purchase was quite different. Usually there are six large thighs but this time there were more thighs but very small and paltry, a lot of bone and skin but not much meat, more in line with a less expensive product from other supermarkets. I have put some on my next order hoping your standards with this product have not dropped permanently, I wont be buying them regularly if they have. Eileen

Very meaty and skin crispens very well.

5 stars

Very meaty and skin crispens very well.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

