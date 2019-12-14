Tesco British Chicken Thighs 1Kg

Excellent quality.
Excellent quality and brilliant value! I was very impressed with these chicken tighs which had very little fat or excess skin, they are a good size and did not shrink when cooked.
Terrible!
Absolutely awful. Shrink to half their size and every piece was black inside.
Off!
Good quality, however went off way before the use by date so wasted half the packet!
Excellent value,delicious!
Excellent value,delicious!
Absolutely Delicious *********
Absolutely delicious, the chicken very moist fell of the bone this pack made 6 very tasty meals. Lemon Chicken x2. Chinese Chicken x 2, the remainder was used for pack ups chicken and cream cheese petit pain with a variety of veg nibbles. Highly recommended the best chicken I have tasted in ages, more importantly excellent value. Other alternatives lack taste and very bland. Well done Tesco please do not change your supplier! Excellent........... if I could give you 6 stars I would.
NO STOCK
Great but NEVER IN STOCK in Trowbridge!
Outright awful.
Terrible chicken very poor quality,cooked these in Actifry could not believe the water that came out of them.would never buy again. Dave.
Mt cats even refused to eat them.
The chicken was roasted and served for sunday dinner and the thighs on first glance looked beautiful. However upon attempting to eat them the cooked meat was practically non existant. Slimy oily fat and not much meat at all. Ive never in all my years come across chicken thighs that were more spongy fat than good meat. My cats even refused to eat them. Needless to say cornflakes were a good substitute for these thights and i cant even imagine how these birds were kept for there to be so little meat on their little bones. Never again.
Paltry, not up to usual standard
I buy this product regularly because I find it extremely good value. However my last order purchase was quite different. Usually there are six large thighs but this time there were more thighs but very small and paltry, a lot of bone and skin but not much meat, more in line with a less expensive product from other supermarkets. I have put some on my next order hoping your standards with this product have not dropped permanently, I wont be buying them regularly if they have. Eileen
Very meaty and skin crispens very well.
Very meaty and skin crispens very well.