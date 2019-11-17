Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

Had to bin..
We bought it but couldn't t eat. It went all in the bin. It was supposed to expire one week after but it was already smelling and had gone bad for some reason. Shame! Since then I avoid buying it.
Delicious chicken five stars
Delicious chicken very juicy and tasty will happily buy Again
I buy these chicken breasts frequently and have always found them to be good quality eating. My method to cook them is to wrap them in foil and placed them on the centre shelf of an oven set at 200°C for 30 to 35 minutes, unwrapping them for the final three minutes or so. That way they retain their moistness and are nice and tender.
Not so good
One was fine, the other (mine!!!) was tough as old boots
Rubbish!
The smallest chicken breasts ever! Not impressed at all.
does the job
chicken is generally disapointing in supermarketsbut thisis ok good price and generally does the job