Cadbury Chocolate Eclairs 420G

Delish!
What is not to love about these choccy eclairs.. devine and far too morish!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1900 kJ
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Palm Oil, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E471, E442, Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates)
Store in a cool, dry place
Approx. 58 sweets per pack
4 Years
420g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1 sweet (7.2 g)
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1900 kJ
|137 kJ
|8400 kJ /
|-
|452 kcal
|33 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|1.2 g
|70 g
|of which saturates
|9.1 g
|0.7 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|5.1 g
|260 g
|of which sugars
|48 g
|3.4 g
|90 g
|Protein
|4.2 g
|0.3 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.48 g
|0.03 g
|6 g
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
CHOKING WARNING Not suitable for children under 4
