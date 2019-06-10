By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ingredients Dukkah 50G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Ingredients Dukkah 50G
£ 1.70
£0.34/10g
One tablespoon (10g)
  • Energy167kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.9g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1669kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Blend of dried chickpeas, sunflower seeds and spices.
  • CRUNCHY & SPICY
  CRUNCHY & SPICY
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chickpeas (54%), Sunflower Seeds (18%), Crushed Roasted Coriander Seed (8%), Crushed Roasted Cumin Seed, Black Onion Seed, Dried Garlic, Paprika, Dried Onion, Halen Mon Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Crushed Roasted Fennel Seed, Ground Black Pepper.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (10g)
Energy1669kJ / 402kcal167kJ / 40kcal
Fat18.9g1.9g
Saturates2.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate25.6g2.6g
Sugars2.4g0.2g
Fibre26.9g2.7g
Protein18.8g1.9g
Salt1.5g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Crunchy tasty texture adder

5 stars

Lovely for sprinkling on salads, avocado on toast or anything you want to have a little crunch and texture with good flavouring.

