Tesco Ingredients Dukkah 50G

Crunchy tasty texture adder
Lovely for sprinkling on salads, avocado on toast or anything you want to have a little crunch and texture with good flavouring.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1669kJ / 402kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chickpeas (54%), Sunflower Seeds (18%), Crushed Roasted Coriander Seed (8%), Crushed Roasted Cumin Seed, Black Onion Seed, Dried Garlic, Paprika, Dried Onion, Halen Mon Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Crushed Roasted Fennel Seed, Ground Black Pepper.
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.
5 Servings
Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
50g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One tablespoon (10g)
|Energy
|1669kJ / 402kcal
|167kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|18.9g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.6g
|2.6g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|26.9g
|2.7g
|Protein
|18.8g
|1.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
