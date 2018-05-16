By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Gin & Tonic 250Ml

Tesco Gin & Tonic 250Ml
£ 1.00
£4.00/litre
  • Energy493kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars12.1g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 197kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of carbonated tonic water with sugar and sweetener and London dry gin.
  • Serve over fresh ice cubes with a squeeze of a fresh lime wedge, drop in then stir
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, London Dry Gin, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Aspartame), Quinine Hydrochloride.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy197kJ / 47kcal493kJ / 118kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine.

