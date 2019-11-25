Tesco Quark Fat Free Soft Cheese 500G

Good product but pickers need to check dates
Bought this online should have been in date plus one week but was out of date by next day!
Creamy and versatile
I use this mainly to make low calorie desserts. Add a little sweetener, vanilla essence and whatever fruit I fancy. Sometimes add a crumbled meringue nest too. Yum! Can also be used in savoury dishes.
Watch the dates on your food.
The quark is delicious, but I got this with only 2days till the use by date.
Very good plus good value too
Not a lot of plain quark is sold by Tesco and what is offered is quite expensive; however, this product is Tesco own brand and is the best value. The product is good; not inferior. Though it has a lighter (evidently whipped) texture compared with traditional quark, this product works well for cold desserts and most applications; though if needing quark for a set dish, or a hot dish, I'd recommend a heavier textured, denser quark. But all in all this own brand is very good plus good value too.