Tesco Quark Fat Free Soft Cheese 500G

£ 1.70
£3.40/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy80kJ 19kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 266kJ / 63kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free skimmed milk soft cheese.
  • A high protein alternative to soft cheese and yogurt
  • Thick & smooth
  • High in protein
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 500g
Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown on lid.

Produce of

Produced in France using milk from France

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 16 servings

Recycling info

Foil. Metal check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling Tub. Plastic check local recycling

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy266kJ / 63kcal80kJ / 19kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate3.5g1.1g
Sugars3.5g1.1g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein11.5g3.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Good product but pickers need to check dates

5 stars

Bought this online should have been in date plus one week but was out of date by next day!

Creamy and versatile

4 stars

I use this mainly to make low calorie desserts. Add a little sweetener, vanilla essence and whatever fruit I fancy. Sometimes add a crumbled meringue nest too. Yum! Can also be used in savoury dishes.

Watch the dates on your food.

2 stars

The quark is delicious, but I got this with only 2days till the use by date.

Very good plus good value too

4 stars

Not a lot of plain quark is sold by Tesco and what is offered is quite expensive; however, this product is Tesco own brand and is the best value. The product is good; not inferior. Though it has a lighter (evidently whipped) texture compared with traditional quark, this product works well for cold desserts and most applications; though if needing quark for a set dish, or a hot dish, I'd recommend a heavier textured, denser quark. But all in all this own brand is very good plus good value too.

