Tesco Peg Basket With 48 Pegs

one to avoid unfortunately
lasted a year before all the white pegs started to snap in half then a few months later all the colour pegs did the same. These suffer from some sort of fatigue when exposed to sun light.
Good value
Recently purchased this item. The pegs are well made and the basket attaches to the line which makes pegging out much easier.
Good basket
Really needed a peg basket with a decent clip to hang on the line, only thing is the the hanging part is a bit flimsy .
peg basket
I have several of these baskets, which are ideal as any rain or dew is soon dispersed and the pegs stay dry.
It is what it says
Exactly what I wanted at a reasonable price. The hanging hook might be a bit flimsy but no problems so far.
Peg basket
I bought this basket very good value, would buy again
Just pegs
Just pegs did the trick, arrived in good time, thanks Tesco
What a basket case!
Great value basket and pegs. Basket is sturdy enough and pegs do not fall apart like many cheap ones do. Hold well in strong winds
good strong pegs
they look like strong good grip pegs for the price.
Quick and easy collection
I haven't used these yet but seem sturdy and nice basket too. Collection was hassle free!