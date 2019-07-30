By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Peg Basket With 48 Pegs

4(11)Write a review
Tesco Peg Basket With 48 Pegs
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • PEGS
  • Includes 48 large-sized premium clothes pegs
  • Made of plastic
  • Can be used inside or outside
  • TESCO PEG BASKET WITH 48 PEGS

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

11 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

one to avoid unfortunately

1 stars

lasted a year before all the white pegs started to snap in half then a few months later all the colour pegs did the same. These suffer from some sort of fatigue when exposed to sun light.

Good value

5 stars

Recently purchased this item. The pegs are well made and the basket attaches to the line which makes pegging out much easier.

Good basket

3 stars

Really needed a peg basket with a decent clip to hang on the line, only thing is the the hanging part is a bit flimsy .

peg basket

4 stars

I have several of these baskets, which are ideal as any rain or dew is soon dispersed and the pegs stay dry.

It is what it says

5 stars

Exactly what I wanted at a reasonable price. The hanging hook might be a bit flimsy but no problems so far.

Peg basket

4 stars

I bought this basket very good value, would buy again

Just pegs

5 stars

Just pegs did the trick, arrived in good time, thanks Tesco

What a basket case!

5 stars

Great value basket and pegs. Basket is sturdy enough and pegs do not fall apart like many cheap ones do. Hold well in strong winds

good strong pegs

4 stars

they look like strong good grip pegs for the price.

Quick and easy collection

4 stars

I haven't used these yet but seem sturdy and nice basket too. Collection was hassle free!

