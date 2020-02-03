By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 24 Pack Soft Grip Pegs

Tesco 24 Pack Soft Grip Pegs
£ 2.00
£0.08/each

Product Description

  • Soft rubber tips
  • High-tension spring
  • Rust resistant
  • - 24 pack of soft grip pegs
  • - Keep a strong yet gentle hold on laundry
  • - Pack size H19 x L16.5 x W5.5 cm
  • Tesco Soft Grip Pegs supplied in a pack of 24, these extra strong soft-grip clothes pegs are fitted with soft rubber tips to avoid marking delicate clothes. A high tension spring allows for use with heavier garments and in windy weather conditions. The plastic clothes pegs are also rust resistant for long-lasting use.
  • Store pegs away when you're not using them.
  You should always read the label before consuming or using the product and never rely solely on the information presented here.

Information

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

absolute rubbish and fall apart constantly. have t

1 stars

absolute rubbish and fall apart constantly. have to fix them almost every time before use.

They were ok at the start, but over the last few w

2 stars

They were ok at the start, but over the last few weeks they have all started to disintegrate and break, also the metal parts of them are now rusty.

A complete waste of money.

1 stars

will not grip item to be dried together with clothes. After the first usage I recycled them.A complete waste of mony

Would not buy again

2 stars

Poor quality, they come apart very easily

I used it for pegging washing on an outside clothe

1 stars

I used it for pegging washing on an outside clothes line but the pegs slid along the line and did not keep the washing spread out for efficient drying.

Not much use as pegs.

1 stars

I'm very disappointed with these pegs. The gaps between the two side where they are supposed to grip the washing line are too big so they don't grip. Also, one of them fell apart the first time I used them. Overall, poorly designed and poor quality.

Frustrating!

2 stars

I found these quite frustrating when pegging out washing as unless you take the time to match the clothes with the last padded lump near the top of the peg and get it exactly right, the clothes will slide about and meet each other in the middle. Will stick with the wooden sort.

Fine on thicker items, not so good on thinner.

3 stars

These pegs are ok, they don't leave imprints on clothes as they are soft grip, however, they don't hold clothes tightly on the clothes line. They slide, causing clothes to bunch together at one end of the line. They work ok on thicker items, such as jumpers, jackets, jeans etc, but on thinner items aren't much use.

don't bother

1 stars

they keep breaking i'm sure 6 have broken already and i've had them only a fortnight

cheap and nasty

1 stars

broke soon after i first started using them, now I keep finding bits scattered around my washing line...

