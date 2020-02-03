Tesco 24 Pack Soft Grip Pegs

absolute rubbish and fall apart constantly. have t
absolute rubbish and fall apart constantly. have to fix them almost every time before use.
They were ok at the start, but over the last few weeks they have all started to disintegrate and break, also the metal parts of them are now rusty.
A complete waste of money.
will not grip item to be dried together with clothes. After the first usage I recycled them.A complete waste of mony
Would not buy again
Poor quality, they come apart very easily
I used it for pegging washing on an outside clothes line but the pegs slid along the line and did not keep the washing spread out for efficient drying.
Not much use as pegs.
I'm very disappointed with these pegs. The gaps between the two side where they are supposed to grip the washing line are too big so they don't grip. Also, one of them fell apart the first time I used them. Overall, poorly designed and poor quality.
Frustrating!
I found these quite frustrating when pegging out washing as unless you take the time to match the clothes with the last padded lump near the top of the peg and get it exactly right, the clothes will slide about and meet each other in the middle. Will stick with the wooden sort.
Fine on thicker items, not so good on thinner.
These pegs are ok, they don't leave imprints on clothes as they are soft grip, however, they don't hold clothes tightly on the clothes line. They slide, causing clothes to bunch together at one end of the line. They work ok on thicker items, such as jumpers, jackets, jeans etc, but on thinner items aren't much use.
don't bother
they keep breaking i'm sure 6 have broken already and i've had them only a fortnight
cheap and nasty
broke soon after i first started using them, now I keep finding bits scattered around my washing line...