Tesco Deep Pan Meat Feast Pizza 386G Price Marked

Tesco Deep Pan Meat Feast Pizza 386G Price Marked
£ 1.00
£0.26/100g
1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy1956kJ 465kcal
    23%
  • Fat14.7g
    21%
  • Saturates6.0g
    30%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt1.8g
    30%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • A deep pan pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, pepperoni, smoke flavoured reformed ham and spicy minced beef.
  • Deep Pan Meat Feast Pizza
  • Pizza base topped with tomato sauce, Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, smoked reformed ham, and spicy minced beef.
  • Pack size: 386g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (13%), Pepperoni (6%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Rosemary Extract), Chilli, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato Purée, Smoke Flavoured Reformed Ham (3%)  [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke Flavouring)], Spicy Beef (3%) [Beef, Chilli, Flavouring], Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Maize Starch, Basil, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Coriander, Cumin, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 23-25 minutes
For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. 190°C/Fan170°C/Gas 5. 23-25 mins Place the pizza directly onto the oven shelf near the top of a pre-heated oven for 23-25 minutes. Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using pork and beef from the EU

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

386g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1052kJ / 250kcal1956kJ / 465kcal
Fat7.9g14.7g
Saturates3.2g6.0g
Carbohydrate33.0g61.4g
Sugars2.9g5.4g
Fibre1.4g2.6g
Protein11.0g20.5g
Salt1.0g1.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

