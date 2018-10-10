Tesco Deep Pan Meat Feast Pizza 386G Price Marked

My fav!!
This is my all time favourite pizza!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 250kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (13%), Pepperoni (6%) [Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidants (Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Ascorbate, Rosemary Extract), Chilli, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato Purée, Smoke Flavoured Reformed Ham (3%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke Flavouring)], Spicy Beef (3%) [Beef, Chilli, Flavouring], Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Maize Starch, Basil, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Coriander, Cumin, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk).
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 23-25 minutes
For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. 190°C/Fan170°C/Gas 5. 23-25 mins Place the pizza directly onto the oven shelf near the top of a pre-heated oven for 23-25 minutes. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produced in Republic of Ireland, using pork and beef from the EU
2 Servings
Card. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
386g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1052kJ / 250kcal
|1956kJ / 465kcal
|Fat
|7.9g
|14.7g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|33.0g
|61.4g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|2.6g
|Protein
|11.0g
|20.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
