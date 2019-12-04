Yorkshire Chicken & Butter Nut Soup With Lentil 600G

Product Description
- Chicken & Lentil Soup with Spinach & Cumin
- Chicken, lentils and golden butternut squash carefully cooked with spices and finished with spinach make this one of our best soups ever.
- "Here in North Yorkshire, we're a small team who care passionately about making the most delicious soup for you to enjoy. We get amazing feedback every day and have scooped up tons of awards!"
- Belinda and Terry (& Fox the dog)
- High in protein
- 1 of your 5 a day per 300g
- I'm gluten and dairy free
- Pack size: 600g
Water, Crushed Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Carrot, British Chicken 6%, Butternut Squash 6%, Onion, Potato, Lentils 4%, Spinach 4%, Mixed Peppers (Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Yellow Pepper), Parsnip, Vegetable Stock* (Celery), Coconut, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Caraway, Cumin, Turmeric, Garam Masala (Coriander, Pimento, Cassia Cinnamon, Ginger, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Fennel, Cloves, Cardamom, Bay, Cumin), Ginger, Chilli, *Vegetable Stock contains: Salt, Starch (Potato), Dried Vegetables (Celery Root, Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)
- Contains: Celery
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 days. Please don't reheat. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating.Use by: See lid.
Instructions: Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Please don't boil.
Made in the UK
- Shake well before heating.
Contains 2 x 300g servings
- We take great care to remove all bones; occasionally one may remain.
2 x 600g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|211kJ/39kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|Protein
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.58g
We take great care to remove all bones; occasionally one may remain.
