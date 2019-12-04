By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yorkshire Chicken & Butter Nut Soup With Lentil 600G

Yorkshire Chicken & Butter Nut Soup With Lentil 600G
£ 2.75
£0.46/100g

Product Description

  • Chicken & Lentil Soup with Spinach & Cumin
  • Chicken, lentils and golden butternut squash carefully cooked with spices and finished with spinach make this one of our best soups ever.
  • "Here in North Yorkshire, we're a small team who care passionately about making the most delicious soup for you to enjoy. We get amazing feedback every day and have scooped up tons of awards!"
  • Belinda and Terry (& Fox the dog)
  • Honestly delicious
  • Great taste 2016
  • High in protein
  • 1 of your 5 a day per 300g
  • Insist on really delicious soup
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • I'm gluten and dairy free
  • Pack size: 600g
  • No added sugar
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Crushed Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Carrot, British Chicken 6%, Butternut Squash 6%, Onion, Potato, Lentils 4%, Spinach 4%, Mixed Peppers (Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Yellow Pepper), Parsnip, Vegetable Stock* (Celery), Coconut, Tomato Paste, Garlic, Caraway, Cumin, Turmeric, Garam Masala (Coriander, Pimento, Cassia Cinnamon, Ginger, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Fennel, Cloves, Cardamom, Bay, Cumin), Ginger, Chilli, *Vegetable Stock contains: Salt, Starch (Potato), Dried Vegetables (Celery Root, Onion, Garlic, Tomato), Spices (Celery, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg), Herbs (Lovage, Parsley)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery
  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened eat within 2 days. Please don't reheat. Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly and stir well before heating.Use by: See lid.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Please don't boil.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before heating.

Number of uses

Contains 2 x 300g servings

Warnings

  • We take great care to remove all bones; occasionally one may remain.

Name and address

  • Yorkshire Provender,
  • Delicious HQ,
  • Conygarth Way,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL7 9EE.

Return to

  • Yorkshire Provender,
  • Delicious HQ,
  • Conygarth Way,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL7 9EE.
  • www.yorkshireprovender.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 211kJ/39kcal
Fat 1.4g
of which saturates 0.9g
Carbohydrate 5.2g
of which sugars 1.9g
Protein 3.9g
Salt 0.58g

Safety information

We take great care to remove all bones; occasionally one may remain.

