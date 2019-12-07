By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Small Ripe Bananas 6 Pack

2(38)Write a review
£ 0.90
£0.15/each
One typical banana
  • Energy571kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars27.2g
    30%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 380kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Bananas.
  • Sustainably Produced
  • At Tesco we strongly believe in sustainable farming. We source our bananas from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. By buying bananas with the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal you are helping to conserve natural resources and improve the lives of farming communities around the world.
  • Responsibly Grown Hand picked and gently ripened with a sweet flavour
  • Soft & sweet
  • Perfect for lunchboxes
  • Healthy choice 1 of your 5 a day
  • 1 of your 5 a day = One banana

Information

Ingredients

Banana

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Produce of Costa Rica

Number of uses

6 Servings

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,

Net Contents

6 x Bananas

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical banana (150g)
Energy380kJ / 90kcal571kJ / 135kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate20.3g30.5g
Sugars18.1g27.2g
Fibre1.4g2.1g
Protein1.2g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C9.0mg (11%NRV)14.0mg (18%NRV)
Potassium330.0mg (17%NRV)495.0mg (25%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

38 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

These bananas were supposed to arrive ripe and the

1 stars

These bananas were supposed to arrive ripe and they aren’t even ripe at all and definitely not ready to eat straight away

Great vakue

5 stars

Great vakue

Always been fresh and a good life date when delive

5 stars

Always been fresh and a good life date when delivered

Not Ripe Bright Green

1 stars

My `Ripe' bananas were delivered this morning. Bright Green, come on Tesco how can you print ripe on a packet of green bananas?

Too small and too ripe

3 stars

Quality was good but needed eating straight t away. And small is one thing but these were weeny.

its all black when it is reached.

1 stars

its all black when it is reached.

Not worth one star

1 stars

1 out of the 6 bananas was edible,the remainder were 70% black when peeled on the day of delivery and had to be thrown in the bin. l will not be buying again.

Bananas too green & cannot eat for days

1 stars

Bananas too green & cannot eat for days

Best Bananas ever it was the best just sweet enoug

5 stars

Best Bananas ever it was the best just sweet enough and i love it

I agree with what has been said, these bananas spl

2 stars

I agree with what has been said, these bananas split open and are not at their best once opened up. Not used to poor quality bananas as have always got good ones from market stalls. I think it is a case of how they are stored once received from the various suppliers, and as they are picked green, they need special treatment in the storage procedure. I always had a banana a day but not any more as they soon go black and over ripe, although they are kept at room temperature.

1-10 of 38 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

