Tesco Small Ripe Bananas 6 Pack

These bananas were supposed to arrive ripe and they aren’t even ripe at all and definitely not ready to eat straight away
Always been fresh and a good life date when delivered
My `Ripe' bananas were delivered this morning. Bright Green, come on Tesco how can you print ripe on a packet of green bananas?
Quality was good but needed eating straight t away. And small is one thing but these were weeny.
1 out of the 6 bananas was edible,the remainder were 70% black when peeled on the day of delivery and had to be thrown in the bin. l will not be buying again.
Best Bananas ever it was the best just sweet enough and i love it
I agree with what has been said, these bananas split open and are not at their best once opened up. Not used to poor quality bananas as have always got good ones from market stalls. I think it is a case of how they are stored once received from the various suppliers, and as they are picked green, they need special treatment in the storage procedure. I always had a banana a day but not any more as they soon go black and over ripe, although they are kept at room temperature.