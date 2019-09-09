By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Vodka & Cranberry 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Vodka & Cranberry 250Ml
£ 1.00
£4.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy549kJ 131kcal
    7%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars15.4g
    17%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 219kJ / 52kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of cranberry juice drink from concentrate and vodka.
  • Pour over fresh ice cubes in a tall glass and garnish with a fresh lemon wedge and serve
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Country

United Kingdom

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy219kJ / 52kcal549kJ / 131kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Vodka & Lime & Low Calorie Lemonade 250Ml

£ 1.00
£4.00/litre

House Of Cocktails Cosmo 250Ml

£ 1.00
£4.00/litre

House Cocktail Strawberry Daiquiri 250Ml

£ 1.00
£4.00/litre

Absolut Mixt Raspberry & Lemon Vodka 250Ml Can

£ 1.80
£7.20/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here