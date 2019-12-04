By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Philadelphia Original 180G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Philadelphia Original 180G
£ 1.95
£10.84/kg
Each 30 g serving contains
  • Energy280 kJ 68 kcal
    3%
  • Fat6.2 g
    9%
  • Saturates4.1 g
    21%
  • Sugars1.3 g
    1%
  • Salt0.23 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 932 kJ

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese.
  • Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Original's distinct fresh and creamy taste makes it a delicious soft cheese for the whole family to enjoy. Philadelphia is fantastically versatile, whether you are using it to bake an indulgent cheesecake, spread in a lunchtime sandwich, or have in a pasta carbonara.
  • Philadelphia works well with both sweet and savoury dishes, and is available in a range of flavours to match your tastes.
  • - Available in Mini Tubs, which are a great alternative if you want to enjoy your Philadelphia at work or as a snack.
  • - Available also in 180g pack.
  • - Made with pasteurised milk
  • - No preservatives
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - See our recipes at www.philadelphia.co.uk for more delicious inspiration.
  • Try the fresh herbs taste of Chives
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Full Fat Soft Cheese, Salt, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (30 g)
Energy 932 kJ280 kJ
-225 kcal68 kcal
Fat 21 g6.2 g
of which Saturates 14 g4.1 g
Carbohydrate 4.3 g1.3 g
of which Sugars 4.3 g1.3 g
Fibre 0.2 g<0.1 g
Protein 5.4 g1.6 g
Salt 0.75 g0.23 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

New York Bakery Plain Bagels 5 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.32/each

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco British Double Cream 600Ml

£ 2.00
£0.33/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here