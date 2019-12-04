Philadelphia Lightest 180G

- Energy109 kJ 26 kcal1%
Product Description
- Low fat soft cheese.
- For Delicious recipe ideas or any other comments, Visit: www.philadelphia.co.uk
- Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Lightest Soft Cheese has only 3% fat and is packed with 11% protein. Spread it over crispbread and top it with fresh cherry tomatoes for a wholesome snack, or spread it over wraps as a delicious and healthier alternative to sour cream or mayonnaise. For a low fat protein packed lunch, try it topped with grilled chicken and lettuce.
- Philadelphia is fantastically versatile, whether you are looking for a guilt-free snack or a delicious high protein lunch.
- - Made with pasteurised milk
- - High in protein
- - No preservatives
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - See our recipes at www.philadelphia.co.uk for more delicious inspiration.
- Now even creamier!
- Only 3% fat
- Made with pasteurised milk
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Low Fat Soft Cheese, Salt, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.
Number of uses
Contains 6 portions
Name and address
Return to
- Write to us at:
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.philadelphia.ie
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per portion (30 g)
|Energy
|365 kJ
|109 kJ
|-
|87 kcal
|26 kcal
|Fat
|2.5 g
|0.8 g
|of which Saturates
|1.7 g
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9 g
|1.5 g
|of which Sugars
|4.9 g
|1.5 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|0.1 g
|Protein
|11 g
|3.1 g
|Salt
|0.85 g
|0.26 g
