By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fishermans Friend Original 3X25g Pack

No ratings yetWrite a review
Fishermans Friend Original 3X25g Pack
£ 2.20
£0.29/10g
Per lozenge
  • Energy19kJ 4kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1619KJ/381 KCal

Product Description

  • Menthol & eucalyptus flavour lozenges.
  • Fisherman's Friend Extra Strong Lozenges were first developed in 1865 for fishermen working in the extreme conditions of the Icelandic deep-sea fishing grounds. Today, millions enjoy these same invigorating qualities in over 100 countries around the world.
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Flavourings: Liquorice Extract, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil, Capsicum Tincture, Dextrin, Thickener: Gum Tragacanth

Number of uses

Each 25g pack contains approximately 20 lozenges

Warnings

  • This product is not recommended for children under 5 years of age.

Name and address

  • Lofthouse of Fleetwood Limited,
  • Fleetwood,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,
  • FY7 7LP.

Return to

  • Lofthouse of Fleetwood Limited,
  • Fleetwood,
  • Lancashire,
  • England,
  • FY7 7LP.
  • www.fishermansfriend.com

Lower age limit

5 Years

Net Contents

3 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 1619KJ/381 KCal
Fat:0.02g
of which saturates:0.02g
Carbohydrate:94.69g
of which sugars: 88.87g
Fibre:0.49g
Protein: 0.30g
Salt: 0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

This product is not recommended for children under 5 years of age.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fisherman's Friend Blackcurrant 45G

£ 0.70
£1.56/100g

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Tesco Honey & Lemon Dual Action Antiseptic Lozenges 24S

£ 1.55
£0.07/each

Vicks Inhaler

£ 2.50
£2.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here