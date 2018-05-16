Fishermans Friend Original 3X25g Pack

- Energy19kJ 4kcal-%
Product Description
- Menthol & eucalyptus flavour lozenges.
- Fisherman's Friend Extra Strong Lozenges were first developed in 1865 for fishermen working in the extreme conditions of the Icelandic deep-sea fishing grounds. Today, millions enjoy these same invigorating qualities in over 100 countries around the world.
- Pack size: 75G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Flavourings: Liquorice Extract, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil, Capsicum Tincture, Dextrin, Thickener: Gum Tragacanth
Number of uses
Each 25g pack contains approximately 20 lozenges
Warnings
- This product is not recommended for children under 5 years of age.
Name and address
- Lofthouse of Fleetwood Limited,
- Fleetwood,
- Lancashire,
- England,
- FY7 7LP.
- www.fishermansfriend.com
Lower age limit
5 Years
Net Contents
3 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1619KJ/381 KCal
|Fat:
|0.02g
|of which saturates:
|0.02g
|Carbohydrate:
|94.69g
|of which sugars:
|88.87g
|Fibre:
|0.49g
|Protein:
|0.30g
|Salt:
|0.01g
Safety information
