Philadelphia Soft Cheese With Chives 170G

Write a review
Philadelphia Soft Cheese With Chives 170G
£ 1.95
£11.48/kg
Each 30 g serving contains
  • Energy183 kJ 44 kcal
    2%
  • Fat3.1 g
    4%
  • Saturates2.1 g
    11%
  • Sugars1.5 g
    2%
  • Salt0.29 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 609 kJ

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese with chives.
  • Did you know that this product is still under our Light range and has 40% less fat than Philadelphia Original? We just keep our packaging simple!
  • Made with milk and real cream, Philadelphia Chives Soft Cheese has the same fresh and creamy taste as Original, and is packed with delicious Chives - now with an even tastier and fresher Chives taste!
  • Stuff into chicken breasts and wrap in bacon for a deliciously creamy dinner, spread into your favourite lunchtime sandwich, or spread it onto a cracker for a quick, delicious snack. Philadelphia Chives is fantastically versatile - whether you are looking for a twist to your lunch, a delicious snack, or a more inspiring dinner.
  • - Made with pasteurised milk
  • - No preservatives
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - See our recipes at www.philadelphia.co.uk for more delicious inspiration.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Medium Fat Soft Cheese, Chives, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To enjoy this product at its best, consume within 1 week of opening.

Number of uses

1 portion = 30 g. Contains 5-6 portions

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • UK Careline: 0808 1000 678
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.philadelphia.ie

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion (30 g)
Energy 609 kJ183 kJ
-146 kcal44 kcal
Fat 10 g3.1 g
of which Saturates 7.0 g2.1 g
Carbohydrate 5.1 g1.5 g
of which Sugars 5.1 g1.5 g
Fibre 0.6 g0.2 g
Protein 7.4 g2.2 g
Salt 0.95 g0.29 g

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Watery disappointing

2 stars

and very disappointing compared with normal Philadelphia

