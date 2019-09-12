By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dairylea Cheese Spread 270G

5(1)Write a review
Dairylea Cheese Spread 270G
£ 2.15
£7.97/kg
Each 25 g serving contains
  • Energy209 kJ 50 kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.5 g
    5%
  • Saturates2.3 g
    12%
  • Sugars1.2 g
    1%
  • Salt0.38 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834 kJ / 201 kcal

Product Description

  • Cheese spread with added calcium.
  • Cheese spread made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese spread.
  • Creamy Dairylea cheese spread in a convenient easy to open and close tub.
  • - No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives added.
  • - Good Source of Calcium
  • - Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Pack size: 270g
  • Good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Inulin, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifying Salts (Triphosphate, Polyphosphates), Milk Protein, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedConsume within 5 days of opening. Best Before: See Base

Number of uses

Contains 10-11 portions

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (25 g)
Energy 834 kJ / 201 kcal209 kJ / 50 kcal
Fat 14 g3.5 g
of which Saturates 9.2 g2.3 g
Carbohydrate 4.8 g1.2 g
of which Sugars 4.8 g1.2 g
Fibre 2.3 g0.6 g
Protein 12 g3.1 g
Salt 1.52 g0.38 g
Calcium 568 mg / 71 % NRV*142 mg / 18 % NRV*
*NRV: Nutrient Reference Value--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

I'm addicted to the creamy cheesy taste

5 stars

can't get enough of the stuff

Usually bought next

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

Eastman's Cooked Ham 30 Slices 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here