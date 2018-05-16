Dairylea Light Cheese Spread 180G

- Energy156 kJ 37 kcal2%
Product Description
- Reduced fat cheese spread with added calcium.
- Reduced fat cheese spread made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese spread
- Bring a little lightness into your life and enjoy the light version of our creamy Dairylea cheese spread.
- - Light: 40% less fat than regular Dairylea Spread
- - No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives added.
- - Good Source of Calcium
- - Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
- A good source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Milk Protein, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifying Salts (Triphosphate, Polyphosphates), Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Inulin, Calcium Phosphate, Milk Fat, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedConsume within 5 days of opening. Best Before: See Base
Number of uses
Contains 7-8 portions
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (25 g)
|Energy
|625 kJ / 149 kcal
|156 kJ / 37 kcal
|Fat
|7.1 g
|1.8 g
|of which Saturates
|4.7 g
|1.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0 g
|1.5 g
|of which Sugars
|6.0 g
|1.5 g
|Fibre
|0.2 g
|<0.1 g
|Protein
|15 g
|3.7 g
|Salt
|1.52 g
|0.38 g
|Calcium
|594 mg / 74 % NRV*
|149 mg / 19 % NRV*
|*NRV: Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
