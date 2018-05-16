By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dairylea Light Cheese Spread 180G

Dairylea Light Cheese Spread 180G
£ 1.50
£8.34/kg
Each 25 g serving contains
  • Energy156 kJ 37 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.8 g
    3%
  • Saturates1.2 g
    6%
  • Sugars1.5 g
    2%
  • Salt0.38 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 625 kJ / 149 kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat cheese spread with added calcium.
  • Reduced fat cheese spread made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese spread
  • Bring a little lightness into your life and enjoy the light version of our creamy Dairylea cheese spread.
  • - Light: 40% less fat than regular Dairylea Spread
  • - No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives added.
  • - Good Source of Calcium
  • - Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
  • Pack size: 180g
  • A good source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Milk Protein, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifying Salts (Triphosphate, Polyphosphates), Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Inulin, Calcium Phosphate, Milk Fat, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedConsume within 5 days of opening. Best Before: See Base

Number of uses

Contains 7-8 portions

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (25 g)
Energy 625 kJ / 149 kcal156 kJ / 37 kcal
Fat 7.1 g1.8 g
of which Saturates 4.7 g1.2 g
Carbohydrate 6.0 g1.5 g
of which Sugars 6.0 g1.5 g
Fibre 0.2 g<0.1 g
Protein 15 g3.7 g
Salt 1.52 g0.38 g
Calcium 594 mg / 74 % NRV*149 mg / 19 % NRV*
*NRV: Nutrient Reference Value--

