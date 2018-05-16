Dairylea Light Triangles 250G

- Energy109 kJ 26 kcal1%
- Fat1.4 g2%
- Saturates0.9 g5%
- Sugars1.0 g1%
- Salt0.23 g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 700 kJ/
Product Description
- Reduced fat cheese spread with added calcium.
- Reduced fat cheese spread made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheesy triangle.
- This lighter version of Dairylea's iconic individually wrapped triangles of yumminess can be spread on a piece of toast or simply eaten as a quick snack!
- - Light: 40% less fat than regular Dairylea Triangles
- - No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives added.
- - Good Source of Calcium
- - Suitable for Vegetarians
- Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
- Pack size: 250g
- A good source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Emulsifying Salts (Triphosphate, Polyphosphates), Whey Powder (from Milk), Calcium Phosphate, Inulin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Milk Fat, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigeratedBest Before: See Base
Number of uses
1 portion = 15.63 g. Contains 16 portions
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- To contact us...
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone: (UK) 0800 783 7106 (ROI) 1800 600 858
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|15.63 g
|Energy
|700 kJ/
|109 kJ/
|-
|167 kcal
|26 kcal
|Fat
|9.0 g
|1.4 g
|of which Saturates
|6.0 g
|0.9 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3 g
|1.0 g
|of which Sugars
|6.3 g
|1.0 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|<0.1 g
|Protein
|15 g
|2.3 g
|Salt
|1.46 g
|0.23 g
|Calcium
|875 mg / 109 % NRV*
|137 mg / 17 % NRV*
|*NRV: Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
