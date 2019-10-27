Mcvities Victoria 300G

JustLove it !
Just love it.very good biscuits.even child like it lot as well.
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (23%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Plain Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, White Chocolate Chips (1.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Dried Whey (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Oatmeal, Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings
For Best Before see side of pack.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
300g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|2115
|(kcal)
|505
|Fat
|25.4g
|of which Saturates
|13.2g
|Carbohydrate
|61.7g
|of which Sugars
|31.1g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|Protein
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.76g
