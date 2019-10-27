By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvities Victoria 300G

4(1)Write a review
£ 4.00
£1.34/100g

Product Description

  • An Indulgent Biscuit Selection with Milk, Dark and White Chocolate.
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie, Milk Chocolate Square, Milk Chocolate Wheel, Fully Coated Milk Chocolate Digestives, Half Coated Milk Chocolate Shortie, Choc Crumble, Half Coated Plain Chocolate Cookie, Milk Chocolate Shortcake, White Choc Crumble, Milk Chocolate Biscuit
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Carton - Widely Recycled - Currently applicable in the UK but please check locally.
  • Terracycle®
  • Film - Recycled in UK and IE by terracycle.eu
  • Circumstances may cause us to vary the assortment from that illustrated.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (23%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Shea, Palm), Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Plain Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour, White Chocolate Chips (1.5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Dried Whey (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Oatmeal, Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Soya, Wheat

Storage

For Best Before see side of pack.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis.
  • (EU):
  • PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317.
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer services.
  • (EU):
  • PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)2115
(kcal)505
Fat 25.4g
of which Saturates 13.2g
Carbohydrate 61.7g
of which Sugars 31.1g
Fibre 2.7g
Protein 6.2g
Salt 0.76g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

JustLove it !

4 stars

Just love it.very good biscuits.even child like it lot as well.

