Glaceau Smartwater 600Ml
- Energy0kJ 0kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per: 100ml
Product Description
- Vapour distilled spring water with added electrolytes
- Sometimes the answer is right under your nose, and other times it's floating above your head… in our case, it was the humble cloud that got us thinking. Inspired by the water cycle, we vapour distil our spring water and then add electrolytes to deliver a distinctive, clean, crisp taste, smart because it's designed that way
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- Vapour distilled water with added electrolytes
- Inspired by clouds
- Clean, crisp taste
- Pack size: 600ml
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Electrolytes: Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Potassium Bicarbonate
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place, away from sunlight, strong odours and chemicals.Best before end: see side of cap or bottle neck.
Preparation and Usage
- Open by hand.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
Return to
- Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
- 0800 227711
- Coca-Cola.co.uk
Net Contents
600ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per: 100ml
|Energy:
|0kJ/
|-
|0kcal
|Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates:
|0g
|Carbohydrate:
|0g
|of which sugars:
|0g
|Protein:
|0g
|Salt:
|0g
