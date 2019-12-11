Green & Blacks Organic Hot Chocolate 300G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1657 kJ
Product Description
- Organic hot chocolate drink
- A rich, indulgent & creamy hot chocolate drink
- Our organic hot chocolate is made with finest organic cocoa beans.
- These are harvested at the perfect point of ripeness, then carefully fermented and dried to maximise the smooth, complex flavours of this delicious cocoa. When mixed with hot milk, this drink delivers cocoa intensity and creamy indulgence with every mouthful. It is quite simply our chocolate, hot.
- No artificial flavours, preservatives or colours ^
- ^ In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
- Made from the finest organic cocoa beans, our new hot chocolate has the cocoa intensity that you know and love
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar # (Sugar #, Tapioca Starch #), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder # (31 %) (Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder #, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)), Chocolate # (11 %) (Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin #), Vanilla Extract #), Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60 %, # = Certified Organic, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 96 %
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Milk
Storage
Store in a dry place.Protect from heat. Best before: see base.
Preparation and Usage
- To Enjoy:
- Put 4 teaspoons of Hot Chocolate granules into a mug, pour over 250 ml of hot semi-skimmed milk and stir.
- Alternatively, mix the granules with cold milk in a microwaveable mug and heat in an 800W microwave on high for 1 minute 40 seconds.
- Stir before drinking.
Number of uses
Approx. 17 drinks / pack
Name and address
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to:
- 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care' or call us on 0800 840 1000
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
- www.greenandblacks.co.uk
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g (Dry Powder)
|Per Serving (Made Up)**
|%* / Per Serving (Made Up)**
|* Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1657 kJ
|799 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|394 kcal
|190 kcal
|9 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|7.5 g
|5.2 g
|7 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|4.6 g
|3.4 g
|17 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|67 g
|24 g
|9 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|61 g
|23 g
|26 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|12 g
|2.1 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|8.6 g
|10 g
|20 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.02 g
|0.31 g
|5 %
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|** 4 teaspoons (17.5 g) Hot Chocolate + 250 ml semi-skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|-
