By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Green & Blacks Organic Hot Chocolate 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Green & Blacks Organic Hot Chocolate 300G
£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Per serving (Made up)**,** 4 teaspoons (17.5 g) Hot Chocolate + 250 ml semi-skimmed milk
  • Energy799 kJ 190 kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1657 kJ

Product Description

  • Organic hot chocolate drink
  • A rich, indulgent & creamy hot chocolate drink
  • Our organic hot chocolate is made with finest organic cocoa beans.
  • These are harvested at the perfect point of ripeness, then carefully fermented and dried to maximise the smooth, complex flavours of this delicious cocoa. When mixed with hot milk, this drink delivers cocoa intensity and creamy indulgence with every mouthful. It is quite simply our chocolate, hot.
  • No artificial flavours, preservatives or colours ^
  • ^ In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
  • Made from the finest organic cocoa beans, our new hot chocolate has the cocoa intensity that you know and love
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar # (Sugar #, Tapioca Starch #), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder # (31 %) (Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder #, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate)), Chocolate # (11 %) (Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin #), Vanilla Extract #), Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60 %, # = Certified Organic, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 96 %

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place.Protect from heat. Best before: see base.

Preparation and Usage

  • To Enjoy:
  • Put 4 teaspoons of Hot Chocolate granules into a mug, pour over 250 ml of hot semi-skimmed milk and stir.
  • Alternatively, mix the granules with cold milk in a microwaveable mug and heat in an 800W microwave on high for 1 minute 40 seconds.
  • Stir before drinking.

Number of uses

Approx. 17 drinks / pack

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to:
  • 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care' or call us on 0800 840 1000
  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g (Dry Powder)Per Serving (Made Up)**%* / Per Serving (Made Up)*** Reference Intakes
Energy 1657 kJ799 kJ8400 kJ/
-394 kcal190 kcal9 %2000 kcal
Fat 7.5 g5.2 g7 %70 g
of which Saturates 4.6 g3.4 g17 %20 g
Carbohydrate 67 g24 g9 %260 g
of which Sugars 61 g23 g26 %90 g
Fibre 12 g2.1 g--
Protein 8.6 g10 g20 %50 g
Salt 0.02 g0.31 g5 %6 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
** 4 teaspoons (17.5 g) Hot Chocolate + 250 ml semi-skimmed milk----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Aero Instant Hot Chocolate Drink 288G

£ 2.99
£1.04/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here