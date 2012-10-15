Green And Blacks Classic Minis 180G

Contains Palm Oil
Can't believe an organic product like this contains Palm Oil, non sustainable at that :(
Good quality chocolate
Lovely chocolate and a good variety. Only 85 calories per bar - just enough for a chocolate fix.
Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Whole Milk Powder #, Chopped Roasted Almonds #, Crystallised Ginger #, Currants #, Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts #, Glucose Syrup #, Icing Sugar #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin #), Salted Butter #, Palm Oil #, Molasses #, Vanilla Extract #, Natural Flavouring, # Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 70 %, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60 %, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37 %. Minimum Milk Solids 24 %, Cocoa, Sugar, Ginger, Molasses, Vanilla: traded in Compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 80 %
Store in a dry place.Protect from heat.
12 x 15 g Bars per Box
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Bar (15 g)
|%* Per Bar (15 g)
|Energy
|2302 kJ
|345 kJ
|-
|553 kcal
|83 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|36 g
|5.4 g
|8 %
|of which Saturates
|20 g
|3.0 g
|15 %
|Carbohydrate
|45 g
|6.7 g
|3 %
|of which Sugars
|41 g
|6.1 g
|7 %
|Fibre
|5.7 g
|0.9 g
|-
|Protein
|9.1 g
|1.4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.16 g
|0.02 g
|<1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
At Green & Black's we aim to ensure that all nut shells are removed from the almonds and hazelnuts, but the process involved does not allow an absolute guarantee of this.
