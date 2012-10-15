By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green And Blacks Classic Minis 180G

3.5(2)Write a review
  • 12 miniature bars of dark & milk chocolate.
  • We put all of our signature dark and milk chocolate bars together so you or your friends could experience the spectrum of our flavours.
  • From our balanced, bittersweet dark chocolate with Hazelnut and Currants and fiery ginger to the crunchy satisfaction of Almond and Butterscotch.
  • Containing 12 miniature bars of milk and dark chocolate, the collection makes the perfect gift, or you can share it amongst the whole family as a celebratory sweet treat.
  • We buy direct our Fairtrade beans, at a fair price, predominantly from cocoa farmers in Dominican Republic who use organic farming techniques
  • No artificial flavours, preservatives or colours#.
  • #In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Cocoa Mass #, Raw Cane Sugar #, Cocoa Butter #, Whole Milk Powder #, Chopped Roasted Almonds #, Crystallised Ginger #, Currants #, Chopped Roasted Hazelnuts #, Glucose Syrup #, Icing Sugar #, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin #), Salted Butter #, Palm Oil #, Molasses #, Vanilla Extract #, Natural Flavouring, # Certified Organic, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 70 %, Organic Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 60 %, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37 %. Minimum Milk Solids 24 %, Cocoa, Sugar, Ginger, Molasses, Vanilla: traded in Compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 80 %

  • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya

Store in a dry place.Protect from heat.

12 x 15 g Bars per Box

  • At Green & Black's we aim to ensure that all nut shells are removed from the almonds and hazelnuts, but the process involved does not allow an absolute guarantee of this.

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.

  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to:
  • “Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care” or call us on 0800 840 1000
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk

180g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Bar (15 g)%* Per Bar (15 g)
Energy 2302 kJ345 kJ
-553 kcal83 kcal4 %
Fat 36 g5.4 g8 %
of which Saturates 20 g3.0 g15 %
Carbohydrate 45 g6.7 g3 %
of which Sugars 41 g6.1 g7 %
Fibre 5.7 g0.9 g-
Protein 9.1 g1.4 g3 %
Salt 0.16 g0.02 g<1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

At Green & Black's we aim to ensure that all nut shells are removed from the almonds and hazelnuts, but the process involved does not allow an absolute guarantee of this.

Contains Palm Oil

2 stars

Can't believe an organic product like this contains Palm Oil, non sustainable at that :(

Good quality chocolate

5 stars

Lovely chocolate and a good variety. Only 85 calories per bar - just enough for a chocolate fix.

