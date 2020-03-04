Tesco Sprinkles Silver Pearls Crispy 55G

- Energy105kJ 25kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1902kJ / 452kcal
Product Description
- Cereal crispies covered in milk chocolate and coated with silver coloured sugar coating.
- Crispy & Shiny
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Milk Chocolate (35%)(Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract), Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Stabiliser (Acacia), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Silver), Malted Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Fish Gelatine.
Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 32% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts, almond, brazil nut, cashew, hazelnut, macademia nut, pecan and pistachio.Also, may contain Peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in Greece, Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
55g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/10 of a pack (5.5g)
|Energy
|1902kJ / 452kcal
|105kJ / 25kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|7.9g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|78.8g
|4.3g
|Sugars
|66.8g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.1g
|Protein
|3.7g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
