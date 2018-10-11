Tesco Pineapple In Pineapple Juice 4X120g

Lovely handy size
Really like these ideal for lunch boxes
LOVE THEM
They’re so convenient for one person to have as a portion. They last for a good long time and no need for excess pineapple being relegated to the fridge and forgotten about later to turn into a terribly pineapply death. One tip would be to open them over the sink though because sometimes the juice sprays out.
As good as the branded ones
I buy these to take to work as they’re just the right size for one portion and I don’t need a tin opener.
Little pots of delight
I buy this regularly and am always happy with the jam packed pots and the juciness of the pineapple