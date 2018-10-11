By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pineapple In Pineapple Juice 4X120g

Tesco Pineapple In Pineapple Juice 4X120g
£ 1.50
£0.47/100g
One pot
  • Energy239kJ 56kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 199kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Pineapple pieces in deionised pineapple juice from concentrate.
  • SWEET & JUICY
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pineapple, Deionised Pineapple Juice from Concentrate, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Swaziland

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

4 x 80g

Net Contents

4 x 120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (120g)
Energy199kJ / 47kcal239kJ / 56kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate11.0g13.2g
Sugars10.4g12.5g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein0.3g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Lovely handy size

5 stars

Really like these ideal for lunch boxes

LOVE THEM

5 stars

They’re so convenient for one person to have as a portion. They last for a good long time and no need for excess pineapple being relegated to the fridge and forgotten about later to turn into a terribly pineapply death. One tip would be to open them over the sink though because sometimes the juice sprays out.

As good as the branded ones

5 stars

I buy these to take to work as they’re just the right size for one portion and I don’t need a tin opener.

Little pots of delight

5 stars

I buy this regularly and am always happy with the jam packed pots and the juciness of the pineapple

