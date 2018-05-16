Lemsipmax Chesty Cough & Cold Hot Drink 10S

- Paracetamol, Guaifenesin, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride
Also includes aspartame (E951), sucrose, lactose, sulphite and sodium (see leaflet for further information).
Ingredients (per sachet): Paracetamol 1000mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 12.2mg, Guaifenesin 200mg, Also includes Aspartame (E951), Sucrose, Lactose, Sulphite and Sodium
Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original package.
- How to take: For oral use. Pour one sachet of powder into a mug and fill with hot, but not boiling, water. Stir until dissolved. If preferred, sweeten to taste with sugar, honey or your usual sweetener.
- How much to take: Adults and children 12 and over: 1 sachet every 4-6 hours. Do not exceed 4 sachets in 24 hours. Do not give to children under 12, except on medical advice.
- Read the enclosed leaflet before using the product.
MA Holder/Manufacturer:
Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
Hull,
HU8 7DS.
12 Years
10 x Sachets
DO NOT TAKE MORE MEDICINE THAN THE LABEL TELLS YOU TO. IF YOU DO NOT GET BETTER, TALK TO YOUR DOCTOR. Warnings Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT OF AND REACH OF CHILDREN. If symptoms persists consult your doctor. DO NOT TAKE IF: allergic to any of the ingredients, if you have heart disease or high blood pressure, overactive thyroid, or you are or have taken MAOI's (antidepressants) within 14 days. Consult your pharmacists or doctor before taking if: You are pregnant or breastfeeding.
