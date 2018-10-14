Tesco Pear And Peach Pieces In Fruit Juice 4X120g

Good value
These little pots of fruit are very handy when you only want a single portion or you want to bring them to work with you, I have found them sweet and tender unlike some tinned varieties which can be disappointing
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 262kJ / 62kcal
Fruits (70%), Deionised Pear Juice From Concentrate, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Fruits In Varying Proportions: Pear, Peach
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days
Produced in Swaziland
Pack contains 4 servings
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling
4 x 80g
4 x 120g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (120g)
|Energy
|262kJ / 62kcal
|315kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|17.6g
|Sugars
|10.5g
|12.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019