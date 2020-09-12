Tesco Finest Diced Beef 400G

Tasty and tender, made a beef stew in slow cooker
Tasty and tender, made a beef stew in slow cooker ,will absolutely buy it again
Absolutely awful. Very small pieces diced beef, no
Absolutely awful. Very small pieces diced beef, no taste at all despite giving it tlc during cooking. So disappointed as I thought purchasing Tesco Finest I’d get good quality meat. We ate a little but threw majority out.
best diced beef
great quality,no fat,bought twice and will buy again
Went out of date before end of date on packet
Went out of date before end of date on packet
Excellent! Loved it!
Just made a delicious stew in the slow cooker with this beef! My husband had two portions, and so did I!! The meat was tender and will be using this Aberdeen Angus diced beef from now on! As long as tesco keeps up this quality of beef!
Delicious taste, meat very tender, recommended for
Delicious taste, meat very tender, recommended for casseroles
Excellent quality..very tender..cooked in the slow
Excellent quality..very tender..cooked in the slow cooker with a beef casserole mix.
Recipes call for 1 lb of diced beef can you please
Recipes call for 1 lb of diced beef can you please sell packs of 500 G
would recommend!
tasty and juicy, great in a stew or stir fry
Tender & Flavourful
Really good, I marinated it overnight in red wine and garlic then cooked with vegetables in a casserole the next day. It was really tender and flavourful.