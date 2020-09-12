By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Diced Beef 400G

Tesco Finest Diced Beef 400G
£ 5.00
£12.50/kg
  • Energy705kJ 167kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 564kJ / 134kcal

Product Description

  • Aberdeen Angus diced beef.
  • We source our Tesco finest* Aberdeen Angus beef from trusted British farmers who are committed to the highest standards on their farms. Perfect for stews and casseroles, this beef is specially chosen for slow cooking so it releases its rich flavour and becomes beautifully tender.
  • * Succulent pieces of British beef. Selected for their rich flavour and melt in the mouth texture.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 180, 160, 4
Time: 2 hours 30 mins
Spread some plain flour onto a plate and season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Toss the beef in the flour to coat, shaking off any excess. Heat a little oil in a large pan and add the pieces of beef. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until browned all over, then transfer to a casserole dish. Add stock and vegetables, cover and place in the centre of a preheated oven for 2 hours 30 minutes, until tender.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy564kJ / 134kcal705kJ / 167kcal
Fat4.3g5.4g
Saturates1.6g2.0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.8g29.8g
Salt0.15g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

12 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Tasty and tender, made a beef stew in slow cooker

5 stars

Tasty and tender, made a beef stew in slow cooker ,will absolutely buy it again

Absolutely awful. Very small pieces diced beef, no

1 stars

Absolutely awful. Very small pieces diced beef, no taste at all despite giving it tlc during cooking. So disappointed as I thought purchasing Tesco Finest I’d get good quality meat. We ate a little but threw majority out.

best diced beef

5 stars

great quality,no fat,bought twice and will buy again

Went out of date before end of date on packet

1 stars

Went out of date before end of date on packet

Excellent! Loved it!

5 stars

Just made a delicious stew in the slow cooker with this beef! My husband had two portions, and so did I!! The meat was tender and will be using this Aberdeen Angus diced beef from now on! As long as tesco keeps up this quality of beef!

Delicious taste, meat very tender, recommended for

5 stars

Delicious taste, meat very tender, recommended for casseroles

Excellent quality..very tender..cooked in the slow

5 stars

Excellent quality..very tender..cooked in the slow cooker with a beef casserole mix.

Recipes call for 1 lb of diced beef can you please

3 stars

Recipes call for 1 lb of diced beef can you please sell packs of 500 G

would recommend!

5 stars

tasty and juicy, great in a stew or stir fry

Tender & Flavourful

5 stars

Really good, I marinated it overnight in red wine and garlic then cooked with vegetables in a casserole the next day. It was really tender and flavourful.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

