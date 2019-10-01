Tesco Deglet Nour. Dates 400G
- Energy336kJ 79kcal4%
- Fat0.2g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars17.4g19%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1121kJ / 265kcal
Product Description
- Deglet Nour dates.
- Specially selected for their rich sweetness
- High in Fibre Specially selected for their rich sweetness
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dates, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glazing Agent (Sorbitol).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Consumer advice - To maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.
Produce of
Packed in Tunisia
Preparation and Usage
Ready to eat/ Ready to use
Number of uses
Approx. 13 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains fruit stones.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1121kJ / 265kcal
|336kJ / 79kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|58.7g
|17.6g
|Sugars
|58.0g
|17.4g
|Fibre
|7.5g
|2.3g
|Protein
|2.4g
|0.7g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
