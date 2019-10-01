By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Deglet Nour. Dates 400G

Tesco Deglet Nour. Dates 400G

£ 3.00
£7.50/kg

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy336kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars17.4g
    19%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1121kJ / 265kcal

Product Description

  • Deglet Nour dates.
  • Specially selected for their rich sweetness
  • High in Fibre Specially selected for their rich sweetness
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dates, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glazing Agent (Sorbitol).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Consumer advice - To maintain freshness, keep refrigerated after purchase.

Produce of

Packed in Tunisia

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat/ Ready to use

Number of uses

Approx. 13 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains fruit stones.

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1121kJ / 265kcal336kJ / 79kcal
Fat0.6g0.2g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate58.7g17.6g
Sugars58.0g17.4g
Fibre7.5g2.3g
Protein2.4g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product contains fruit stones.

