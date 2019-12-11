By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tropical Flavour Jelly Peach&Pear Pieces 4X120g


£ 1.50
£0.31/100g
One pot
  • Energy364kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars15.8g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Tropical flavour jelly with peach and pear pieces.
  • REAL FRUIT PIECES
  
  
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Fruits (30%), Deionised Pear Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agents (Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum, Carob Gum), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein).

Fruits In Varying Proportions: Peach, Pear.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in Swaziland

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  
  
  
  

Net Contents

4 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (120g)
Energy304kJ / 72kcal364kJ / 86kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate17.3g20.8g
Sugars13.2g15.8g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein0.1g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

