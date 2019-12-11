Tesco Tropical Flavour Jelly Peach&Pear Pieces 4X120g

- Energy364kJ 86kcal4%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars15.8g18%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 304kJ / 72kcal
Product Description
- Tropical flavour jelly with peach and pear pieces.
- Real fruit pieces
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 480g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Fruits (30%), Deionised Pear Juice from Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agents (Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum, Carob Gum), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Flavouring, Colour (Lutein).
Fruits In Varying Proportions: Peach, Pear.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Produced in Swaziland
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
Return to
Net Contents
4 x 120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (120g)
|Energy
|304kJ / 72kcal
|364kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.3g
|20.8g
|Sugars
|13.2g
|15.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
