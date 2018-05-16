Soreen 5 Toffee Apple Lunchbox Loaves

- Energy413kJ 98kcal5%
Product Description
- 5 individually wrapped Apple Flavoured Mini Loaves with Toffee Pieces
- Trick-or-Treaters
- If you're looking for a spooktacular treat to add to your Halloween festivities, give me a try! I'm an apple mini loaf with toffee pieces. I'm a delicious treat. Ideal for Trick-or-Treaters!
- More Squidgy Power!
- Look out for our fangtastic Blood Orange Mini Loaves bursting with chocolate chips! Find us in the bakery aisle.
- Deliciously spooky
- No crumbs
- Suitable for vegetarians
- A source of fibre
- Low saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Toffee Pieces (10%) (Fructose Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Concentrated Apple Puree, Milk Solids, Sugar, Humectant: Glycerol, Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Rice Extract), Sugar, Maize Starch, Apple Puree (5%) (Apple Puree, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Vegetable Fats (Rapeseed, Palm), Malted Barley Flour, Salt, Apple Flavouring, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate, Butterscotch Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Soya and Oats
Storage
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me on the day of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make sure I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.
Preparation and Usage
- How to enjoy me
- Nibble me daintily or eat me all in one go - I'm delicious on my own, there's no need to add butter.
Name and address
- Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
- Soreen,
- Manchester,
- M17 1PP.
Return to
- Squidgy enough for you?
- I was perfect when I left the Soreen bakery, but if I've lost my squidge (or fallen short in any other way) then please get in touch. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Contact us at www.soreen.com/get-in-touch
- Call us free on 0800 515739
- Or write to us at
- Freepost RSSB-JGLB-BYJU,
- Soreen,
- Manchester,
- M17 1PP.
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Loaf
|Energy
|1375kJ
|413kJ
|-
|326kcal
|98kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|1.5g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|59.8g
|18.0g
|of which sugars
|21.2g
|6.4g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|1.4g
|Protein
|8.0g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.2g
