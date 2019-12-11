Grace Mighty Malt Drink Can 330Ml

- The classic energy malt drink
- Pack size: 330ml
Water, Barleymalt (8%), Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Colour (E150c), Hops, Vitamins: Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Biotin and Vitamin B12
Packing. Recyclable
- Packed for:
- Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts,
- AL7 1HW.
- www.gracefoods.co.uk
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100ml)
|Energy :
|285 kJ/ 68 kcal
|Protein:
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate:
|16.2g
|of which sugar
|14.5g
|Fat:
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Fibre:
|0.1g
|Sodium:
|0.003g
|Pantothenic acid:
|0.9mg (15% RDA*)
|Vitamin B6:
|0.21mg (15% RDA*)
|Biotin:
|7.5µg (15% RDA*)
|Vitamin B12:
|0.375µg (15% RDA*)
|Vitamins:
|-
|(* % of Recommended Daily Allowance)
|-
