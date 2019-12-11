By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grace Mighty Malt Drink Can 330Ml

Grace Mighty Malt Drink Can 330Ml
£ 0.90
£0.27/100ml
  • The classic energy malt drink
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barleymalt (8%), Sugar, Carbon Dioxide, Colour (E150c), Hops, Vitamins: Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Biotin and Vitamin B12

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods UK Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy :285 kJ/ 68 kcal
Protein:0.5g
Carbohydrate:16.2g
of which sugar14.5g
Fat:0g
of which saturates 0g
Fibre:0.1g
Sodium:0.003g
Pantothenic acid:0.9mg (15% RDA*)
Vitamin B6:0.21mg (15% RDA*)
Biotin:7.5µg (15% RDA*)
Vitamin B12:0.375µg (15% RDA*)
Vitamins:-
(* % of Recommended Daily Allowance)-

