Tesco Tesco Apple & Mango Juice Fc 3 X 200Ml

I bought this for the first time last month, the kids have it in their packed lunches and it’s gone down really well. It’s a nice change from just apple juice. It’s tangy and tasty.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 191kJ / 45kcal
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.
Produced in the U.K.
Shake well before opening.
Best served chilled.
Carton. composite widely recycled
200ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per carton (200ml)
|Energy
|191kJ / 45kcal
|383kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|10.6g
|21.2g
|Sugars
|10.6g
|21.2g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
