Grace Sweet Ripe Plantain Chips Unsalted 85G

£ 0.90
£1.06/100g

Product Description

  • Sweet Plantain Chips
  • Ripe plantain chips
  • In tropical countries where plantains are cultivated they find many diverse uses. Whilst the ripe plantain is eaten fresh as a fruit, it may also be fried to form chips. Their natural sweetness makes them a popular snack throughout the Caribbean.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Ripe Plantains (72%), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palmolein) and Sugar

Storage

Once opened keep in a closed container and consume within 3 daysBest Before: See Back of Packet

Produce of

Product of Colombia

Number of uses

Contains two portions

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Grace Foods (UK) Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.

Return to

  • Grace Foods (UK) Ltd.,
  • Grace House,
  • WGC,
  • Herts,
  • AL7 1HW.
  • www.gracefoods.co.uk

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 42.5g ServingPer 100g
Energy 928kJ/221kcal2183kJ/520kcal
Fat 9.1g21.4g
of which saturates 3.0g7.1g
Carbohydrates 30.3g71.4g
of which sugars 1.5g3.5g
Fibre 3.0g7.1g
Protein 3.0g7.1g
Salt 0.11g0.25g

