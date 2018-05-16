Grace Green Plantain Chips Salted 85G

Product Description
- Plantain Chips
- In tropical countries where plantains are cultivated they find many diverse uses. Whilst the ripe plantain is eaten fresh as a fruit, it may also be fried to form chips. Their natural sweetness makes them a popular snack throughout the Caribbean.
- GraceKennedy Limited - Quality Seal
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- Gluten free
- High in fibre
- Pack size: 85g
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Green Plantains (79%), Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Palmolein), Salt
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened, keep in a closed container and consume within 3 daysBest Before Date: See Back of Packet
Produce of
Product of Colombia
Number of uses
Contains two portions
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Grace Foods (UK) Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
Return to
- Grace Foods (UK) Ltd.,
- Grace House,
- WGC,
- Herts.,
- AL7 1HW.
- www.gracefoods.co.uk
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2036kJ / 487kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|Of which Saturates
|10.6g
|Carbohydrates
|63.0g
|Of which Sugars
|3.0g
|Fibre
|7.0g
|Protein
|3.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019