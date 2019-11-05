Tesco Finest St Felicien 180G

Delicious and unusual.. Tesco at its best. lm very
Delicious and unusual.. Tesco at its best. lm very disappointed that Gatwick Extra no longer stock it.
Rich, smooth, creamy, unctuous, indulgent. simply put this is a lovely example of a 'triple creme' cheese and it goes beautifully with brown bread, walnuts and celery. Useful re-sealable packaging allows it to be kept for a couple of weeks. Excellent product!
Delicious!!
This cheese is absolutely delicious! Mild and creamy, great to use in all sorts of ways. I just had it with fruit (pears) or on crusty bread. One of the best cheeses I've tasted in a long time. Please get it back in stock soon!!
Life changing cheese
This is life changing cheese. Amazingly creamy. It upgraded my weekend when I discovered it 🧀