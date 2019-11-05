By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest St Felicien 180G

Tesco Finest St Felicien 180G
£ 3.00
£16.67/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy330kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat7.2g
    10%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1101kJ / 266kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat soft cheese made with unpasteurised cows' milk and enriched with pasteurised cream.
  • A century old recipe followed by an artisan cheese maker, made in Rhone Alpes, France. Thermised cows' milk coming from France enriched with pasteurised cream which allows to have a specific texture. Starters selected to enhance the product characteristics, salt, animal rennet to allow a coagulation according to traditional process.
  • A creamy, mould ripened cheese with a nutty mellow flavour
  • Enriched with cream to give a really creamy texture
  • Made using unpasteurised milk
  • A creamy, mould-ripened cheese with a nutty mellow flavour
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Saint-Félicien du Dauphiné Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France using milk from France

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria.These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.People in these groups should not eat this product.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tube. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1101kJ / 266kcal330kJ / 80kcal
Fat24.0g7.2g
Saturates18.0g5.4g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein12.0g3.6g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Made using unpasteurised milk which will contain naturally occurring bacteria.These may be harmful to pregnant women, children, the elderly and anyone with low resistance to infection.People in these groups should not eat this product.

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious and unusual.. Tesco at its best. lm very

5 stars

Delicious and unusual.. Tesco at its best. lm very disappointed that Gatwick Extra no longer stock it.

Rich, smooth, creamy, unctuous, indulgent. simply

5 stars

Rich, smooth, creamy, unctuous, indulgent. simply put this is a lovely example of a 'triple creme' cheese and it goes beautifully with brown bread, walnuts and celery. Useful re-sealable packaging allows it to be kept for a couple of weeks. Excellent product!

Delicious!!

5 stars

This cheese is absolutely delicious! Mild and creamy, great to use in all sorts of ways. I just had it with fruit (pears) or on crusty bread. One of the best cheeses I've tasted in a long time. Please get it back in stock soon!!

Life changing cheese

5 stars

This is life changing cheese. Amazingly creamy. It upgraded my weekend when I discovered it 🧀

