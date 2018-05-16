Potters Mucus Cough 20 Pastilles

Product Description
- Mucus Cough Pastilles
- Menthol, Pumilio Pine Oil & Eucalyptus Oil
- About this product
- Potter's Mucus Cough Pastilles effectively relieve the symptoms of Catarrh, Coughs and Colds.
- These pastilles have expectorant properties which help to decongest airways, helping to relieve a mucus cough.
- Relieves a mucus cough
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients: Menthol 0.813% w/w, Pumilio Pine Oil 0.604% v/w, Eucalyptus Oil 0.022% v/w, Other ingredients: Sucrose*, Liquid Glucose*, Modified Starch (Tapioca, Maize), Thymol, Marshmallow Root Liquid Extract, Carmoisine (E122)*, Vegetable Oil, Carnauba Wax, Water, *See enclosed leaflet for further information.
Storage
Do not use after the use by date. Do not store above 25°C.Store in the original package.
Preparation and Usage
- Read the enclosed leaflet before taking this medicine.
- Ask your doctor or pharmacist if you need more information or advice.
- Do not take these pastilles
- If you are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Before taking this medicine, speak to your pharmacist or doctor
- If you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
- Dosage
- Suck one pastille slowly as required until it dissolves.
- Adults, the Elderly and Children over 12 years: Do not take more than 20 pastilles in 24 hours.
- Do not exceed the stated dose.
- Not recommended for children under 12 years.
- You must contact your doctor if your symptoms worsen or do not improve.
Warnings
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- MA Holder:
- Ernest Jackson & Co. Ltd.,
- Crediton,
- Devon,
- EX17 3AP,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
20 x Pastilles
Safety information
Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
