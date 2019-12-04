Tesco Breaded Chicken Goujons 540G

DRY and TASTELESS
We cooked, from frozen for the stated time, and ate it with chips. The Goujons were DRY and TASTELESS. Will NEVER buy again and would NOT recommend to any one.
Horrible, processed, AVOID!
Nasty, processed and in most cases hollow! Absolutely grim. I am not sure any real chickens were harmed in the making of these! AVOID!
Hollow, fake tasting, chicken.
These chicken goujons were absolutely abhorful. There was a strange, synthetic tasting chicken flavouring within them and the so called 'breading' was disgusting. I can visually imagine the grotesque manufacturers using syringes to inject the fake chicken flavouring into them. Disgusting. I have been a long term consumer of this product, but unfortunately Tesco have clearly tried to make cuts to the manufacturing cost by using lower quality breading and the fake flavouring. Additionally, these chicken goujons are often hollow in the middle, presumably another ploy for Tesco to save money.
Bland and uninteresting
Dry and tasteless. Won't be buying again.
Great for kids
These are excellent for a quick meal. Good quality chicken. It's the only pre-packed chicken I will buy.
Disgusting spongy tasteless
Disgusting...spongy and tasteless...doesn't even look like chicken inside... it's says 100% chicken breast and it's actually only 63% and like 40 other preservatives and additives...does NOT taste like chicken. Please don't eat this...even some frozen chicken nuggets are better(not all).