Tesco Breaded Chicken Goujons 540G

2(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Breaded Chicken Goujons 540G
Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a crispy breadcrumb coating.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • For stress free teatimes rustle up chicken goujons made with 100% chicken breast. Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture and oven cooked in just 15 minutes, these tasty bites make a quick and easy family favourite. Wrap your goujons in tortilla wraps with salad and zingy salsa, or serve them in soft burger buns with lettuce, tomato and cool mayonnaise. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides. Expertly selected for freshness and quality.
  • 100% CHICKEN BREAST Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% chicken breast
  • Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture
  • Pack size: 540g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (58%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Oven cook
Instructions: 16-18 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven cook
Instructions: 13-15 mins 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product contains raw meat. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

540g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 chicken goujons (77g**)
Energy1100kJ / 263kcal847kJ / 202kcal
Fat13.0g10.0g
Saturates2.0g1.5g
Carbohydrate19.1g14.7g
Sugars1.1g0.8g
Fibre1.2g0.9g
Protein16.7g12.8g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution This product contains raw meat. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

DRY and TASTELESS

1 stars

We cooked, from frozen for the stated time, and ate it with chips. The Goujons were DRY and TASTELESS. Will NEVER buy again and would NOT recommend to any one.

Horrible, processed, AVOID!

1 stars

Nasty, processed and in most cases hollow! Absolutely grim. I am not sure any real chickens were harmed in the making of these! AVOID!

Hollow, fake tasting, chicken.

2 stars

These chicken goujons were absolutely abhorful. There was a strange, synthetic tasting chicken flavouring within them and the so called 'breading' was disgusting. I can visually imagine the grotesque manufacturers using syringes to inject the fake chicken flavouring into them. Disgusting. I have been a long term consumer of this product, but unfortunately Tesco have clearly tried to make cuts to the manufacturing cost by using lower quality breading and the fake flavouring. Additionally, these chicken goujons are often hollow in the middle, presumably another ploy for Tesco to save money.

Bland and uninteresting

2 stars

Dry and tasteless. Won't be buying again.

Great for kids

5 stars

These are excellent for a quick meal. Good quality chicken. It's the only pre-packed chicken I will buy.

Disgusting spongy tasteless

1 stars

Disgusting...spongy and tasteless...doesn't even look like chicken inside... it's says 100% chicken breast and it's actually only 63% and like 40 other preservatives and additives...does NOT taste like chicken. Please don't eat this...even some frozen chicken nuggets are better(not all).

