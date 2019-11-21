Tesco Golden Syrup 390G

Nothing ‘Easy’ here
A complete waste of money. I should’ve bought loose porridge in preference. I’ll stick with Quaker Oats in future.This is very messy, what’s the point of the sachets?? Might as well add a scoop inside the box. Very, very disappointed.
Tesco easy oats, simply the best!
Much nicer than the Quaker alternative, more texture and flavour, will always buy this but definitely wouldn’t ever buy the other one again, it’s like wallpaper paste!
Delicious!
Delicious. And so much cheaper than the other brands. We love them.
Horrible went in bin
They over doubled the amount of sugar in them. They used to have just 7 grams of sugar and were a nice healthier alternative. But now they have 16 grams of sugar per sachet. No need for it.
lovely taste, really easy to make and great value
Great price, great taste.
Misleading Calorie values
It would help more if Tesco were to give the correct calorie values based on the product without milk rather than the values of a made up product using semi skimmed milk! I am counting calories and don't like milk and use water and skimmed milk, but the calorie values are misleading and not user friendly!
Not easy
You still have to measure the milk in a jug and cook it twice with a stir midway. Nowhere near as simple as the Quaker Oats. And there's gritty bits in there.