Tesco Golden Syrup 390G

3(9)Write a review
Tesco Golden Syrup 390G
£ 1.00
£0.26/100g
One sachet
  • Energy988kJ 234kcal
    12%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars16.0g
    18%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 451kJ / 107kcal

Product Description

  • Golden syrup flavoured oat flakes.
  • Scottish Oats Rolled wholegrain oats, for a sweet bowl of porridge We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades. Beta glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  Scottish Oats Rolled wholegrain oats, for a sweet bowl of porridge We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades. Beta glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, as part of varied and balance diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 390g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Oat Flakes (78%), Sugar, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, wheat, almond, brazil nut, cashew, coconut, hazelnut, pecan and pistachio. Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, wheat and milk. Wheat contains gluten. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins 45 secs / 2 mins 30 secs
Empty the contents of one sachet into a large microwaveable cereal bowl.
Stir in 180ml of semi-skimmed milk.
Cook on full power for 1 minute 45 seconds (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W), stir then cook on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

390g e (10 x 39g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sachet (39g)
Energy451kJ / 107kcal988kJ / 234kcal
Fat2.4g5.3g
Saturates1.1g2.4g
Carbohydrate16.5g36.1g
Sugars7.3g16.0g
Fibre1.3g2.8g
Protein4.2g9.2g
Salt0.09g0.20g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, with 180ml semi-skimmed milk.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nothing ‘Easy’ here

1 stars

A complete waste of money. I should’ve bought loose porridge in preference. I’ll stick with Quaker Oats in future.This is very messy, what’s the point of the sachets?? Might as well add a scoop inside the box. Very, very disappointed.

Tesco easy oats, simply the best!

5 stars

Much nicer than the Quaker alternative, more texture and flavour, will always buy this but definitely wouldn’t ever buy the other one again, it’s like wallpaper paste!

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious. And so much cheaper than the other brands. We love them.

Horrible went in bin

1 stars

Horrible went in bin

They over doubled the amount of sugar in them. The

1 stars

They over doubled the amount of sugar in them. They used to have just 7 grams of sugar and were a nice healthier alternative. But now they have 16 grams of sugar per sachet. No need for it.

lovely taste, really easy to make and great value

5 stars

lovely taste, really easy to make and great value for money

Great price, great taste.

5 stars

Great price, great taste.

Misleading Calorie values

3 stars

It would help more if Tesco were to give the correct calorie values based on the product without milk rather than the values of a made up product using semi skimmed milk! I am counting calories and don't like milk and use water and skimmed milk, but the calorie values are misleading and not user friendly!

Not easy

1 stars

You still have to measure the milk in a jug and cook it twice with a stir midway. Nowhere near as simple as the Quaker Oats. And there's gritty bits in there.

