Tesco Original 270G

More in a box
This is the only porridge that my children have in the winter, nice and creamy no bits in the porridge.
Good value for money, taste good, and convenient.
Good value for money, easy to use, taste good, and convenient.
Undercooked...disgusting
Followed directions, they boil over and under cooked. Even my mum had same issues will stick to Quaker in future. You loose most of mixture whilst cooking.
fab !
these have more g protein than the expensive brand nae protein prorridge ! total win
TAKE GREAT CARE!!!
OBEY THE COOKING INSTRUCTIONS... OR ELSE.... Not all microwaveable oats are created equal. Tesco Easy Oats are a case in point. You have to follow the microwave instructions to the letter. You microwave for 1m 45s (preferably 1m 40s). Take the oats out. Stir them. Take your time. Replace the oats. Time for 1m and watch carefully. Be prepared to pause the microwave if you see the milk starting to boil. You may need to be very alert! If you try to short circuit the process (by microwaving for 2m 45s without pausing), you will end up with a microwave dish, plate, and oven covered in porridge. Not all microwaves are created equal. Neither are all microwaveable oats. So the message is: BE VIGILANT. Apart from that, the oats are pretty tasty.
Nutritional information incorrect.
The nutritional information must be incorrect, as how can there be 191 kcal in 27g packet when according to the box there are only 92kcal in 100g? Otherwise great product, I always pack these for my travels around the world using two/three packets per serving as a handy snack or breakfast.
Awful
Bring back the old type you used to do. Where you weigh it out yourself rather than use sachets. Carry out according to instructions and it explodes, making an awful mess of the microwave and you only get to eat a quarter of it if you're lucky.
to much saugar in new packet
not good before you changed this packet it was less sugar and less fat why add more to new packet bring back the old one not happy I hate it as you shouldn't of added more sugar
Not good
Unlike other microwave porridge makers this does not work. Chewy and does not mix too a paste. Not buying again.
Rubbish
I usually go for Tesco's own products. However, this is one copycat product that Tesco should not be proud of. It is neither quick nor easy and the results is a runny mess. If anyone would like the rest of my packet, they are welcome. I shall be going back to Quaker!