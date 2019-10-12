By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Original 270G

2.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Original 270G
£ 1.00
£0.37/100g
One sachet
  • Energy803kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates2.5g
    13%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt0.21g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 388kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • Rolled oat flakes.
  • Scottish Oats Made with rolled wholegrain oats, and nothing else. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades. Beta glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Scottish Oats Made with rolled wholegrain oats, and nothing else. We love breakfast. That's why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals like they've been doing for decades. Beta glucans contribute to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels, as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • Pack size: 270g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Oat Flakes.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk, wheat, almond, brazil nut, cashew, coconut, hazelnut, pecan and pistachio. Also, may contain peanuts, nuts, wheat and milk. Wheat contains gluten. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry, odour free place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 2 mins 45 secs / 2 mins 30 secs
Empty the contents of one sachet into a large microwaveable cereal bowl.
Stir in 180ml of semi-skimmed milk.
Cook on full power for 1 minute 45 seconds (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W), stir then cook on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

270g e (10 x 27g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sachet (27g)
Energy388kJ / 92kcal803kJ / 191kcal
Fat2.6g5.4g
Saturates1.2g2.5g
Carbohydrate12.0g24.8g
Sugars4.3g8.9g
Fibre1.2g2.5g
Protein4.6g9.5g
Salt0.10g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions, with 180ml semi-skimmed milk.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

More in a box

5 stars

This is the only porridge that my children have in the winter, nice and creamy no bits in the porridge.

Good value for money, taste good, and convenient.

5 stars

Good value for money, easy to use, taste good, and convenient.

Undercooked...disgusting

1 stars

Followed directions, they boil over and under cooked. Even my mum had same issues will stick to Quaker in future. You loose most of mixture whilst cooking.

fab !

5 stars

these have more g protein than the expensive brand nae protein prorridge ! total win

TAKE GREAT CARE!!!

4 stars

OBEY THE COOKING INSTRUCTIONS... OR ELSE.... Not all microwaveable oats are created equal. Tesco Easy Oats are a case in point. You have to follow the microwave instructions to the letter. You microwave for 1m 45s (preferably 1m 40s). Take the oats out. Stir them. Take your time. Replace the oats. Time for 1m and watch carefully. Be prepared to pause the microwave if you see the milk starting to boil. You may need to be very alert! If you try to short circuit the process (by microwaving for 2m 45s without pausing), you will end up with a microwave dish, plate, and oven covered in porridge. Not all microwaves are created equal. Neither are all microwaveable oats. So the message is: BE VIGILANT. Apart from that, the oats are pretty tasty.

Nutritional information incorrect.

3 stars

The nutritional information must be incorrect, as how can there be 191 kcal in 27g packet when according to the box there are only 92kcal in 100g? Otherwise great product, I always pack these for my travels around the world using two/three packets per serving as a handy snack or breakfast.

Awful

1 stars

Bring back the old type you used to do. Where you weigh it out yourself rather than use sachets. Carry out according to instructions and it explodes, making an awful mess of the microwave and you only get to eat a quarter of it if you're lucky.

to much saugar in new packet

1 stars

not good before you changed this packet it was less sugar and less fat why add more to new packet bring back the old one not happy I hate it as you shouldn't of added more sugar

Not good

1 stars

Unlike other microwave porridge makers this does not work. Chewy and does not mix too a paste. Not buying again.

Rubbish

1 stars

I usually go for Tesco's own products. However, this is one copycat product that Tesco should not be proud of. It is neither quick nor easy and the results is a runny mess. If anyone would like the rest of my packet, they are welcome. I shall be going back to Quaker!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Tesco Squeezy Clear Honey 340G

£ 1.80
£0.53/100g

Ready Brek Original Porridge 450G

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Tesco Easy Oats Golden Syrup Porridge 10 X39g

£ 1.00
£0.26/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here