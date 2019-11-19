Tesco Soft Cover A6 Notebook Black 96 Sheets

these seem to be out of stock, they are such great
these seem to be out of stock, they are such great note books are they coming back in stock?
Great little notebook
Decent quality notebook. I use it to make list and it's the perfect pocket size.
Note book fantastic
This little book is the best one i have ever seen. I have brought ten to last me a year in case there run out and have given a few out as gifts.
Notebooks
I bought these notebooks for work on line. Was nice and easy and picked them up in store!