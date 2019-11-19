By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Soft Cover A6 Notebook Black 96 Sheets

Tesco Soft Cover A6 Notebook Black 96 Sheets
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

  • Leather-effect black notepad
  • A6 sized with 96 lined pages
  • Black ribbon page marker & elastic closer
  • Jot down daily tasks, thoughts and ideas in this smart black A6 notebook.
  • Designed with a leather-effect, soft black cover, this Tesco notepad has 96 sheets of acid-free, 80 gsm cream lined paper.
Recycling info

Wrap. Recycle with Bags at Larger Stores

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

these seem to be out of stock, they are such great

5 stars

these seem to be out of stock, they are such great note books are they coming back in stock?

Great little notebook

5 stars

Decent quality notebook. I use it to make list and it's the perfect pocket size.

Note book fantastic

5 stars

This little book is the best one i have ever seen. I have brought ten to last me a year in case there run out and have given a few out as gifts.

Notebooks

5 stars

I bought these notebooks for work on line. Was nice and easy and picked them up in store!

