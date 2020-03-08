By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Canesoasis Cystitis Relief 6S

5(1)Write a review
Canesoasis Cystitis Relief 6S
£ 4.75
£0.79/each

Product Description

  • Cystitis Relief 4g Granules for Oral Solution Cranberry Flavour
  • Sodium citrate
  • For the relief of the symptoms of cystitis in women.
  • Cystitis is an inflammation of the bladder, which causes painful irritation and an unpleasant burning sensation when passing water. This medicine provides relief by making the urine less acidic.
  • Effective relief from the burning and stinging of cystitis
  • 48 hour complete course

Information

Ingredients

Each 5.6g sachet contains Sodium Citrate Dihydrate 4.0g, Also contains: Sucrose (Sugar) and Sodium - see the leaflet for more details

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place.Do not take this medicine after the expiry date shown on the pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.
  • How to Take:
  • Dissolve the contents of each sachet in a glass of water (200 ml) and drink straight away.
  • Dosage
  • Adult women: Take the contents of one sachet three times a day for two days.

Warnings

  • This medicine is not to be used by men or children.
  • Do not exceed the stated dose.
  • WARNINGS
  • If symptoms persists after the two day course is completed, consult your doctor or pharmacist. Do not repeat the treatment without medicine advice.
  • Do not take if you are pregnant or breastfeeding.
  • Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Wrafton Laboratories Limited,
  • Braunton,
  • Devon,
  • EX33 2DL,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Bayer plc,
  • Newbury,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG14 1JA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Wrafton Laboratories Limited,
  • Braunton,
  • Devon,
  • EX33 2DL,
  • UK.
  • Bayer plc,
  • Consumer Care Division,
  • Newbury,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG14 1JA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x Sachets

Safety information

View more safety information

This medicine is not to be used by men or children. Do not exceed the stated dose. WARNINGS If symptoms persists after the two day course is completed, consult your doctor or pharmacist. Do not repeat the treatment without medicine advice. Do not take if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is one of the best medications I have taken f

5 stars

This is one of the best medications I have taken for UTI, I get it so often and this helps within an hour or two.

Usually bought next

Tesco Soft Regular Tissues 72S

£ 1.00
£1.39/100sheet

Piriteze Allergy Antihistamine Tablets 30S

£ 10.00
£0.33/each

Offer

Tesco Cranberry Juice Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

Offer

Tesco Fabric Dressing Strips 10'S 10 X 6 Cm

£ 1.00
£0.10/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here