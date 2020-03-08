Canesoasis Cystitis Relief 6S

This is one of the best medications I have taken f
This is one of the best medications I have taken for UTI, I get it so often and this helps within an hour or two.
Each 5.6g sachet contains Sodium Citrate Dihydrate 4.0g, Also contains: Sucrose (Sugar) and Sodium - see the leaflet for more details
Store below 25°C in a dry place.Do not take this medicine after the expiry date shown on the pack.
6 x Sachets
This medicine is not to be used by men or children. Do not exceed the stated dose. WARNINGS If symptoms persists after the two day course is completed, consult your doctor or pharmacist. Do not repeat the treatment without medicine advice. Do not take if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. Keep all medicines out of the sight and reach of children.
