Canesfresh Soothing Wash Gel 200Ml

Product Description
- Feminine Wash Soothing Wash Gel
- Canesfresh® Soothing Wash Gel is a mild feminine wash that helps to soothe your sensitive intimate area during times of discomfort and provides a fresh feeling.
- Canesresh® Soothing Wash Gel is a liquid wash specially formulated for your intimate area:
- Contains glycerine, an amino acid known for its calming properties
- Provides 12 hour comfort and fresh feeling
- Helps to soothe your sensitive intimate area during times of discomfort
- With glycine proven for its calming properties
- Well tolerated wash gel
- Free of soap, preservatives and colourants
- Dermatologically and gynaecologist tested
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Cocamide DEA, Stearamine Oxide, Glycine, Sodium Chloride, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Parfum, Citronellol, Coumarin, Limonene, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Sodium Hydroxide
Preparation and Usage
- Rinse thoroughly with water after application.
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- For external use only.
Distributor address
- Bayer plc,
- Newbury,
- RG14 1JA,
- UK.
Return to
- Bayer plc,
- Green Park,
- Reading,
- Berkshire,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
Net Contents
200ml
Safety information
For external use only.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020