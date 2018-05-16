Canesfresh Feminine Wipes 10S

Product Description
- 10 soft wipes for intimate use
- Canesfresh® Feminine Wipes help you to stay fresh throughout the day. Perfect for use during your period, after sport activity or when on the go.
- Discreet handbag size
- Respects the physiological pH of the intimate area
- With lotus extract known for its calming effect and provitamin B5 for extra moisturising
- Dermatologically tested and hypoallergenic
- Flushable and biodegradable
- Free from preservative and alcohol
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Panthenol, Sodium Lactate, Polysorbate 20, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Glycine, Phospholipids, Glycine Soja Oil, Glycolipids, Glycine Soja Sterols, Lactic Acid, Nelumbo Nucifera Root Extract, Parfum, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Disodium EDTA
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Bayer plc,
- Green Park, Reading,
- Berkshire,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
Net Contents
10 x Feminine Wipes
