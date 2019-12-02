Tesco Toastie White Thick Slice 800G

Great bread at a good price. freezes well too.
Always great tasting bread at a great price and freezes perfect and still great afterwards, not sure why some complain :(
Sweet mushy waste of money.
I make my own bread but buy thick sliced for toast. This is awful, it’s too sweet and it just turns to a mush in your mouth. I would go as far as to say it spoils whatever you eat it with. It’s cheap but a false economy. Unfortunately I can’t give it less than 1 star, but it doesn’t deserve even one.
Lovely bread fluffy centre lasts ages
even tho it says vegan. it still contains palm oil which stops me buying this.
Bring us our daily bread
the only bread i buy, perfectomundo
Great toast.
This bread is very tasty I use it for toast and for soup.
got fresh today, tastes stale
Good Value
stays fresh if kept cool excellent value
Good value for money
Excellent for toasting. Not too hard on the teeth, unlike some other brands. Good value for money.
Was the best loaf, now the worst!
This used to be the best loaf of bread you could buy. The freshness used to last over a week sometimes, still nice and soft. But in the last few months they must have changed the recipe, because it is dreadful now. Its now got a cake crumb texture, and is usually stale and unusable even on the first day of purchase! Such a shame to have ruined a popular product.