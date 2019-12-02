By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(15)Write a review
Tesco Toastie White Thick Slice 800G
£ 0.59
£0.07/100g
One slice
  • Energy506kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1013kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Thick sliced white bread.
  • Baked for a soft and light texture
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Soya Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place. Product will remain at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne slice (50g)
Energy1013kJ / 239kcal506kJ / 120kcal
Fat2.2g1.1g
Saturates0.5g0.3g
Carbohydrate45.6g22.8g
Sugars2.5g1.3g
Fibre2.3g1.2g
Protein8.1g4.1g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

15 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Great bread at a good price. freezes well too.

5 stars

Always great tasting bread at a great price and freezes perfect and still great afterwards, not sure why some complain :(

Sweet mushy waste of money.

1 stars

I make my own bread but buy thick sliced for toast. This is awful, it’s too sweet and it just turns to a mush in your mouth. I would go as far as to say it spoils whatever you eat it with. It’s cheap but a false economy. Unfortunately I can’t give it less than 1 star, but it doesn’t deserve even one.

Lovely bread fluffy centre lasts ages

5 stars

Lovely bread fluffy centre lasts ages

even tho it says vegan. it still contains palm oil

1 stars

even tho it says vegan. it still contains palm oil which stops me buying this.

Bring us our daily bread

5 stars

the only bread i buy, perfectomundo

Great toast.

5 stars

This bread is very tasty I use it for toast and for soup.

got fresh today, tastes stale

1 stars

got fresh today, tastes stale

Good Value

3 stars

stays fresh if kept cool excellent value

Good value for money

5 stars

Excellent for toasting. Not too hard on the teeth, unlike some other brands. Good value for money.

Was the best loaf, now the worst!

1 stars

This used to be the best loaf of bread you could buy. The freshness used to last over a week sometimes, still nice and soft. But in the last few months they must have changed the recipe, because it is dreadful now. Its now got a cake crumb texture, and is usually stale and unusable even on the first day of purchase! Such a shame to have ruined a popular product.

