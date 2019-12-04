Muller Rice Raspberry & Apple 6X180g

Product Description
- 3 x Creamy dairy rice with apple 3 x Creamy dairy rice with raspberry
- Official Rice Pudding as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics and Athletics Ireland.
- Müller Rice gives you the power to get the most out of your day. Delicious creamy rice paired with delicious real fruit or indulgent, confectionary flavours such as Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut make for a delicious Rice pudding dessert. A delicious and low fat way to bridge your hunger gap, anytime, anywhere. Muller Rice Pudding can be eaten cold or heated up in the pot! All flavours other than Strawberry are also suitable for vegetarians.
- Pack size: 1080g
- Low fat
- Source of calcium
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Use by see top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Can be eaten hot or cold
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 180g ℮
- Apple x3
- Raspberry x3
Information
Ingredients
Buttermilk, Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Sugar, Rice (7%), Water, Cream (Milk) (5%), Raspberries (5%), Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Salt, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Flavourings, Colour: Carmines
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.Use by see top of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 445kJ (105kcal) Fat 2.2g of which saturates 1.3g Carbohydrate 18.4g of which sugars 12.6g Protein 3.0g Salt 0.2g Calcium 88mg (19% of NRV per pot) NRV is Nutrient Reference Value -
- Apple x3
- Raspberry x3
Information
Ingredients
Buttermilk, Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Sugar, Rice (7%), Cream (Milk) (5%), Apples (5%), Apple Juice from Concentrate (3%), Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Salt, Dextrose, Acidity Regulators: Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Citrates, Citric Acid, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk
Storage
- Keep refrigerated.Use by see top of pack.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 452kJ (107kcal) Fat 2.2g of which saturates 1.3g Carbohydrate 18.8g of which sugars 13.3g Protein 3.0g Salt 0.2g Calcium 87mg (19% of NRV per pot) NRV is Nutrient Reference Value -
