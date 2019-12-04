By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Muller Rice Vanilla Custard 180G

5(2)Write a review
Muller Rice Vanilla Custard 180G
£ 0.68
£0.38/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Creamy dairy rice with vanilla custard sauce (15%)
  • #WordToYourMuller
  • Müller Rice gives you the power to get the most out of your day. Delicious creamy rice paired with delicious real fruit or indulgent, confectionary flavours such as Salted Caramel and Chocolate Hazelnut make for a delicious Rice pudding dessert. A delicious and low fat way to bridge your hunger gap, anytime, anywhere. Muller Rice Pudding can be eaten cold or heated up in the pot! All flavours other than Strawberry are also suitable for vegetarians.
  • Pack size: 180g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Buttermilk, Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk from Concentrate, Sugar, Water, Rice (7%), Cream (Milk) (5%), Egg, Milk Powder, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Salt, Dextrose, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Calcium Citrates, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Use by see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be eaten hot or cold

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 470kJ (111kcal)
Fat 2.5g
of which saturates 1.4g
Carbohydrate 19.0g
of which sugars 13.6g
Protein 3.2g
Salt 0.2g
Calcium 95mg (21% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Extremely delicious

5 stars

Extremely delicious

It is delicious.

5 stars

It is delicious.

Usually bought next

Muller Rice Salted Caramel Dessert 180G

£ 0.68
£0.38/100g

Offer

Muller Rice Strawberry Dessert 180G

£ 0.68
£0.38/100g

Offer

Muller Rice Low Fat Apple Dessert 180G

£ 0.68
£0.38/100g

Offer

Muller Rice Original Low Fat Dessert 180G

£ 0.68
£0.38/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here