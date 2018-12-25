Tesco Finest Turkey Gravy 350Ml

Awful
Disgustingly bad. How this passes quality control I will never know
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 230kJ / 55kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Turkey Stock (9%) (Water, Turkey Bones, Turkey), Red Onion (5%), Cornflour, Chicken Stock (3%) (Water, Salt, Yeast Extract, Chicken Bones, Chicken, Cornflour, Carrot, Leek, Onion, Garlic, Parsley, Bay Leaf, White Pepper, Fennel), Vegetable Stock (Water, Onion, Leek, Carrot, Bay Leaf, Thyme), Butter (Milk), Sauvignon Blanc (1.5%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Soft Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sage, Black Pepper.
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Hob
Instructions: Pour the contents of the pouch into a saucepan and heat gently over a medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 4 servings
Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled
350ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|1/4 of a pouch (88ml)
|Energy
|230kJ / 55kcal
|203kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|5.2g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|3.9g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
