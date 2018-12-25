By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Turkey Gravy 350Ml

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Turkey Gravy 350Ml
£ 1.50
£0.43/100ml
1/4 of a pouch
  • Energy203kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 230kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Turkey gravy with Sauvignon Blanc.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Made with British Turkey A rich, smooth gravy made with British turkey stock and a crisp French Sauvignon Blanc.
  • Made with British turkey
  • Pack size: 350ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Turkey Stock (9%) (Water, Turkey Bones, Turkey), Red Onion (5%), Cornflour, Chicken Stock (3%) (Water, Salt, Yeast Extract, Chicken Bones, Chicken, Cornflour, Carrot, Leek, Onion, Garlic, Parsley, Bay Leaf, White Pepper, Fennel), Vegetable Stock (Water, Onion, Leek, Carrot, Bay Leaf, Thyme), Butter (Milk), Sauvignon Blanc (1.5%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Soft Brown Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sage, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Pour the contents of the pouch into a saucepan and heat gently over a medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

350ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml1/4 of a pouch (88ml)
Energy230kJ / 55kcal203kJ / 48kcal
Fat1.6g1.4g
Saturates1.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate5.9g5.2g
Sugars1.1g1.0g
Fibre0.5g0.4g
Protein3.9g3.4g
Salt0.8g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Disgustingly bad. How this passes quality control I will never know

