Palmer's Gradual Tanner 250Ml
Product Description
- Cocoa Butter Formula Natural Bronze Body Lotion
- This creamy, moisturizing lotion, with a special combination of pure Cocoa Butter and Vitamin E, is the perfect way to keep your skin beautiful and healthy with a natural-looking glow. With just a touch of self tanner, Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula® Natural Bronze® creates a delicate, sun-kissed, summer glow all year long. Gradually build a subtle tan within a few days, while deeply moisturizing your skin. From fair to medium to dark, control the intensity of your skin tone year round with Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula Natural Bronze®.
- Palmer's® is against animal testing.
- Palmer's® does not manufacture store brands.
- With vitamin E
- Gradual tanning moisturizer
- Builds & maintains a natural looking tan
- For all skin tones
- 24 hour moisture
- Made with natural cocoa butter
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Isopropyl Palmitate, Dimethicone, Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Stearic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Bentonite, Fragrance (Parfum), Tocopheryl Acetate, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Phenoxyethanol, Lanolin Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Myristyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citric Acid, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Orange 4 (CI 15510), Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Cinnamate
Produce of
Made in U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: For best results, apply evenly once daily or as often as necessary to achieve the desired level or color. Wash hands after use.
Warnings
- Warnings: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse eyes thoroughly with water. Discontinue use if signs of irritation or rash appear. If irritation or rash persists, consult a doctor. Keep out of reach of children. This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer, and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
Name and address
- E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
Return to
- E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
- www.palmers.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
